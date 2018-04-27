European and Australian Alcohol Giants Amber Beverage Group and Think Spirits Merge Forces

RIGA, Latvia, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Amber Beverage Group has reached an agreement with the shareholder of Think Spirits Australia to acquire a majority share in the company, and expects this process to be completed in May 2018. Think Spirits is one of the largest independent spirits distributors in Australia with an enviable reputation in the market for building premium brands.

Amber Beverage Group (ABG) is also pleased to announce that Patrick Borg, founder and Managing Director of Thinks Spirits, and his team will remain in the business and that no operational changes are expected.

"We are very excited to have Patrick and his exceptional team at Think Spirits join ABG. I am certain that the addition of Think Spirits will enable us to accelerate our drive to build a global platform for our brands," commented Seymour Ferreira, CEO ABG.

"Our companies share similar values and we believe the partnership will give us access to other brands within the group, allowing us to further strengthen our portfolio and teams for the benefit of both existing and new brand owners," said Patrick Borg, Managing Director and Founder of Think Spirits.

Amber Beverage Group operates internationally from its head office in Luxembourg and through its production and distribution companies in Russia, Mexico, UK and the Baltics, its historical home. ABG is a leading producer, distributor, logistics provider and retailer of alcoholic beverages.

Think Spirits was founded in 2004 by Patrick Borg. The company is based in Sydney, Australia and has established itself as one of the leading independent distributors of premium spirit brands through its innovative approach to on premises and consumer marketing.

