Eurofins Food Safety Systems Receives BRC Certification Body Designation

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Food Safety Systems was recognized as an independent certification body by BRC Global Standards on January 11. Eurofins US Food Safety Systems division is now able to conduct audits for BRC Global Standard for Food Safety Issue 7 and BRC Global Standard for Storage and Distribution Issue 3.

"We are very excited to add the BRC Global Standards for Food Safety as well as Storage and Distribution to our scope of certification services in North America," said Gary Smith, Director of Eurofins Food Safety Systems. "We have been executing this program working with our regional partners over the last two years and we are ready to bring the process in-house."

Eurofins Food Safety Systems began the BRC certification body application process in early December 2017. Executing the BRC certification program in house will allow Eurofins to service customers faster and respond to the growth expected within the BRC program over the next few years. Prior to this certification, certificates were issued by Eurofins' European auditing group.

"This will allow for a much more efficient and improved customer service experience. Managing the certification locally will also allow us to expand our regional partnerships," said Kris Middleton, Technical Manager at Eurofins Food Safety Systems.

Maintaining this program will enable Eurofins to easily adapt when BRC Global Standards for Food Safety Issue 8 is published. Becoming a certification body allows Eurofins North American auditing group to act as a direct connection between customers and BRC Global Standards.

"Eurofins is excited to increase their offerings and believes providing this program shows our commitment to growing the US and North American brand," said Middleton.

SOURCE Eurofins