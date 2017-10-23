Estrella Jalisco Partners with Universal Music Latin Entertainment to Pay Tribute to Mexican Music Legend Pedro Infante for Día de Los Muertos

El Dasa, Kinky and Lupita Infante are Among Artists That Will Perform an Homage to the Iconic Actor and Musician at Hollywood Forever's Annual Día de Los Muertos Celebration

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Jalisco, a premium pilsner beer with more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, announced today that it will honor Golden Age singer and actor Pedro Infante as part of Hollywood Forever's 2017 Day of the Dead celebration. This homage, in partnership with Universal Music Latin Entertainment (UMLE), will come to life in the form of a special performance by Mexican musical artists Kinky, El Dasa and Pedro's own daughter Lupita Infante who will reinterpret the legend's songs live on stage at the Hollywood Forever Día de los Muertos Celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

"This year marks 100 years since Pedro Infante's birth and his memory has transcended generations because he is the cultural symbol of the Mexican spirit, something that's very important to a proud Mexican beer like Estrella Jalisco," said Yonathan Bendesky, Senior Brand Director for Anheuser-Busch, Mexican Imports. "Our brand started a tradition of honoring iconic stars with Mexican heritage last year for Día de Los Muertos and we look forward to continuing that tradition this year by honoring Pedro Infante."

Pedro Infante fans who are not able to attend the Los Angeles celebration can also participate in the homage by livestreaming the performance on the Estrella Jalisco Facebook page. In addition, in honor of his life and musical legacy, UMLE will release a tribute album titled "Pedro Infante 100 Años" on Friday, October 27. The album will feature artists of various genres paying tribute to one of Mexico's most important musical figures, also known as "The Idol of Guamúchil." Pancho Barraza, Chuy Lizárraga, José Manuel Figueroa, Alicia Villarreal, Emir Pabón, José María Napoleón, Kinky, El Dasa and Lupita Infante are some of the artists that will contribute to 12 musical memorials.

"It's no doubt that artists today are still influenced by Pedro who continues to be one of the most important Mexican artists in history," said Jesus Malverde Gonzalez, Senior Vice President, Brands & Partnerships at UMLE. "This tribute CD "100 Años" and the celebratory concert maintain his essence while offering fresh arrangements to attract a new generation of Pedro Infante fans now and for another 100 years."

As Día de Los Muertos in the United States has gone beyond remembrance to become a celebration of Mexican culture and art, Estrella Jalisco has looked pay homage to those Mexican artists who have impacted Mexican music not only in Mexico but internationally. Last year, the brand paid tribute to the late Jenni Rivera by launching the first-ever Hispanic 3D hologram during the event. More than 40,000 witnessed the departed La Mariposa del Barrio retake the stage to sing "Cuando Muere una Dama" or "When a Lady Dies."

Día de Los Muertos is typically celebrated on November 2 in Mexico. In the U.S. and throughout some parts of Latin America, celebrations included parades and acts of remembrance that include food and music.

In its second year as sponsor of the largest Día de Los Muertos celebration in the U.S., Estrella Jalisco will also sponsor a Pedro Infante-themed art installation with pieces by Mexican L.A.-based artist Ricardo Soltero.

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, light-flavored pilsner beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco. Consumers 21 and older can learn more about the brand by visiting www.EstrellaJalisco.com, following @EstrellaJalisco on Instagram using #EstrellaJalisco, and visiting the Estrella Jalisco Facebook page.

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, light-flavored pilsner beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). It is best enjoyed in a wide-top pilsner glass to bring out its true flavor and aroma while allowing drinkers to appreciate the color and carbonation of the beer. Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. last year and it's quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company.

About Hollywood Forever Day of the Dead

The LA Day of the Dead at Hollywood Forever has grown from a modest gathering of 300 people in 1999 to a massive event of more than 40,000 people visiting the grounds last year. The event exposes the multi-cultural, multi-lingual population of Los Angeles to a Mexican tradition in a way that is authentic and understandable. Previous headliners have included Julieta Venegas, Carla Morrison, Lila Downs and Saúl Hernandez. This year's main stage performers feature Aterciopelados, Cuco, Ximena Sariñana, La Chamba, Very Be Careful and Chulita Vinyl Club.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/estrella-jalisco-partners-with-universal-music-latin-entertainment-to-pay-tribute-to-mexican-music-legend-pedro-infante-for-dia-de-los-muertos-300540995.html

SOURCE Estrella Jalisco