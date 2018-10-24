Essentia Water Wins Two 2018 Global Bottled Water Awards

Named "Best Functional Water" and "Best Marketing Campaign" at 15th Global Bottled Water Congress

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., has received two key accolades at the 2018 Global Bottled Water Awards. Essentia won the top honors under the categories of "Best Functional Water" and "Best Marketing or Social Media Campaign" for its Overachieving H2O marketing campaign.

The winners were announced at a gala dinner in conjunction with the 15th Global Bottled Water Congress, currently taking place in Evian, France. The 2018 Global Bottled Water Awards, which are organized by global food and drink experts Zenith Global, celebrate excellence and innovation across every category of the packaged water industry. They are open to innovators and entrepreneurs as well as established brands from around the globe.

Founder and CEO Ken Uptain was in attendance to accept the awards on behalf of Essentia. He was also featured within the Global Bottled Water Congress program as part of a CEO interview with Richard Hall, Chairman of Zenith Global Ltd. The interview focused on Uptain's origins as an entrepreneur, his advice to other CEOs and a deeper look at the development of Essentia.

"This week's experience at Global Bottled Water Congress clearly showcased the staggering amount of innovation and growth taking place in the bottled water industry, and it is extremely humbling to be recognized as a leader within this category," remarked Uptain. "While we recognize that there is still much work to do, I applaud our entire team for their unwavering focus and dedication to building Essentia to what it is today. This simply would not be possible without each and every one of them."

These most recent accolades continue what has been an extremely notable year for the brand. In April, Essentia was named "Small Company of the Year" as part of the 2018 Beverage Forum Awards. In May, the brand revealed the second iteration of its fully integrated marketing campaign, which spotlights up-and-coming overachievers and their journeys with the goal of driving broad brand awareness and visibility on a national scale. From a business standpoint, Essentia has continuously outpaced its initially forecasted goals and the premium bottled water category as a whole.

To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com. To learn more about the 15th Global Bottled Water Congress, please visit zenithglobal.com/events/233/15th%20Global%20Bottled%20Water%20Congress.

About Essentia Water, LLC:

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Essentia is known for its unique ionization process, which results in an alkaline water that is better at rehydrating1. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and the brand is now distributed widely across the United States. It's the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel2. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

1Results of a double-blind, placebo controlled clinical study with Essentia Water vs. a leading bottled water in healthy subjects over two hours following moderate aerobic exercise.

2IRI/SPINS/WFM P8 2018 Ending 8/12/18.

