Essentia Water Closes Out Q1 2018 With Continued Rapid Growth

Essentia Named "Small Company of the Year" at the 2018 Beverage Forum Awards

BOTHELL, Wash., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia, the pioneer of ionized alkaline bottled water in the U.S., today announced that it has continued to generate accelerated growth at retail during the first quarter of 2018, further strengthening the brand's position as a leader within the hottest category in the beverage industry. This positive momentum is a direct result of velocity driven by ever-increasing consumer interest in Essentia, coupled with the addition of new points of distribution across the U.S.

The first three months of 2018 represented the brand's most successful quarter to date. For the past 52 weeks, Essentia has recorded more than $136 million in retail measured sales with 84% growth1. With a team that is overachieving across the board, Essentia drove nearly 30% of Premium Water category growth in the first quarter and 44% of Premium Water category growth in P3 2018 ending 3/25/182. Essentia's sales team has further excelled by securing more than 22,000 new doors, making Essentia even more accessible to consumers looking for better hydration alternatives.

"Our business continues to grow at an unbelievable rate, and I am incredibly pleased with our accomplishments to date," said Ken Uptain, CEO and founder of Essentia Water. "While we recognize that there is still much work to do, I am encouraged by this sustained progression and applaud the entire Essentia team for their unwavering focus and commitment to our collective mission."

As a testament to this ongoing success, Essentia has been named "Small Company of the Year" as part of the 2018 Beverage Forum Awards. Ken Uptain will attend to accept the award, accompanied by Essentia's executive leadership team, at The Beverage Forum, taking place on April 24 and April 25 in Chicago, Illinois.

This accolade is awarded to companies under $1 billion in revenue that have grown by embracing challenges in new-age beverage trends, increasing omnichannel shopping, as well as by harnessing influence from digital media and new distribution channels to help evolve their pathway to continued rapid growth.

"In today's competitive market, there's no question that premium bottled water has become one of the most sought-after categories in the beverage industry," said Michael Bellas, co-chairman of the Beverage Forum and chairman & CEO of Beverage Marketing Corporation. "We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate Essentia for its outstanding progress as a premium beverage brand, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds."

"It is extremely humbling to be recognized for our hard work and determination in bringing Essentia and its benefits to the mainstream. And I think equally important is our ability to develop a brand that is truly resonating with consumers," added Uptain. "The future looks very promising for Essentia, and we are ready to embrace new opportunities and challenges on the horizon."

About Essentia Water, LLC:

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Essentia is known for its unique ionization process which results in an alkaline water that is better at rehydrating3. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and the brand is now distributed widely across the United States. It's the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel4. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

1IRI/SPINS/WFM P3 2018 Ending 3/25/18.

2IRI/SPINS/WFM P3 2018 Ending 3/25/18.

3Results of a double-blind, placebo controlled clinical study with Essentia Water vs. a leading bottled water in healthy subjects over two hours following moderate aerobic exercise.

4IRI/SPINS/WFM P3 2018 Ending 3/25/18.

