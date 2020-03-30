Escape From Raccoon City With G FUEL Nemesis Tea Flavor, Inspired By Resident Evil(TM) 3

Fuel Your Way To Freedom From The Brink Of Despair

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On a cold, foggy evening, you see a figure awkwardly stumble towards you. It has something in its hands. It leans on you, hands you some items, and says "Run!" Out of the fog steps a huge, overpowering monster. "TEA!" it bellows. You finally look down at what the stranger handed you. It's a tub and a can of G FUEL Nemesis Tea Flavor — available to purchase for U.S. customers only when the Resident Evil™ 3 video game releases on April 3rd.

Inspired by the nightmarish Resident Evil 3 and developed in partnership with Capcom®, G FUEL Nemesis Tea Flavor will empower you to rip through hordes of zombies and run away from the shambling masses with ease.

Now, you're also going to need some backup going up against Umbrella Corporation's notorious bioweapon Nemesis. That's why G FUEL Nemesis Tea Flavor will come in a 40-serving tub on April 3rd and a convenient 16 oz. ready-to-drink (RTD) can later in April.

"We're so excited to be a part of such a big series in gaming history as Resident Evil. It has redefined the survival horror genre time and time again," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Now, armed with G FUEL Nemesis Tea Flavor, gamers will have the increased energy and focus they need to survive and conquer Resident Evil 3."

To celebrate the new flavor, G FUEL and FaZe Clan members Dirty, Tilt, and Thiefs will be doing a Resident Evil 3 launch stream on G FUEL's Twitch channel on April 3rd at 10 PM ET. During the launch stream, G FUEL will also be giving away Resident Evil 3 game codes (provided by Capcom), G FUEL, exclusive merch, and more.

Are you hoping to survive your encounter with Nemesis and escape Raccoon City? Sign up for early access to G FUEL Nemesis Tea Flavor tubs at gfuel.ly/nemesis-tubs and cans at gfuel.ly/nemesis-cans.

ABOUT G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 170,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 400 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, PewDiePie, KSI, Roman Atwood, Bethesda Game Studios, HYPEMAKER, and WWE.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or www.capcom-unity.com .

Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd., in the U.S. and/or other countries. Street Fighter is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Capcom U.S.A., Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

