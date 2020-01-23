es beverage Energizes Single-Serve Coffee Market With Writer's Fuel

New Beverage Company Debuts with Coffee Brand Celebrating Writers

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, January 25, at an inaugural product launch event, es beverage announced the debut and immediate availability of their first brand, WRITER'S FUEL Superior Single-Serve Coffee.

"WRITER'S FUEL is starting off as an upmarket, two-SKU coffee brand. We look forward to both, added flavor varieties and brand extensions in the future," said Sabrina Scott-Pappas, Founder of es beverage.

The WRITER'S FUEL Brand Story

When you Google, THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WRITERS AND COFFEE, you get post-after-post of blog articles, quotes and anecdotes about these coveted, ages-old connections.

Now, from es beverage, there is a brand of coffee which celebrates this legendary coupling.

WRITER'S FUEL Superior Single-Serve Coffee honors the creatives who spend their waking hours in caffeine-stimulated development of the myriad stories, codes, texts, music scores, contracts, reports, plans and ideas cherished by generation-after-generation of devoted readers.

Whether you prefer the savory, sophisticated Italian roast of EDITED or the darker, French roast of ROUGH DRAFT, you can live your best #coffeelife with WRITER'S FUEL.

Positive Customer Impact

Both, B2B and B2C customers have begun ordering WRITER'S FUEL Superior Single-Serve Coffee. A myriad of businesses have recently committed to integration of WRITER'S FUEL Superior Single-Serve Coffee in their wholesale refreshment budgeting. Additionally, these aesthetically distinct, gas pump-designed k-cups are becoming a primary, business-day perk throughout a growing number of coworking spaces and establishments across the United States.

WRITER'S FUEL Superior Single-Serve Coffee will enable these companies to offer fresh, high-end, hot, caffeinated comfort to tenants and staffers accustomed to stale and burnt roasts of ground coffee lingering in old-fashioned pour-over breakroom carafes.

WRITER'S FUEL Superior Single-Serve Coffee Availability

WRITER'S FUEL Superior Single-Serve Coffee is part of the es beverage commitment to deliver quality beverages and beverage-related items to Millennials and Generation Z. WRITER'S FUEL Superior Single-Serve Coffee is available for immediate purchase at http://esbevco.com; via Amazon Alexa skill; and through various literary workshops, events and retreats. In the future, big-box retail will be added to the WRITER'S FUEL distribution portfolio.

