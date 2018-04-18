Entrinsic Health Solutions Publishes Clinical Study Showing Amino Acid-Based Solution Has Greater Beverage Hydration Index Value Compared to Water and Sports Drink

Results Published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition Compares Hydration Index Results and Efficacy of Rehydration Beverages

NORWOOD, Mass., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsic Health Solutions, Inc., an innovative health sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of amino acid-based technologies, today announced the publication of research showing that the beverage hydration index (BHI) value of enterade ORS – an all-natural, glucose-free amino acid beverage – was greater and outperformed water and a sports drink. enterade ORS is a proprietary blend of specific amino acids and electrolytes designed to improve hydration and provide digestive health-related benefits. The results of the study also show that the BHI is not affected by body mass or sex, thus the BHI can be used and interpreted with confidence to assess the hydration potential of any consumable fluid.

The study, entitled: "Neither body mass nor sex influences beverage hydration index outcomes during randomized trial when comparing 3 commercial beverages," was led by researchers at Sonoma State University and published in the April 2018 issue of The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition [Am J Clin Nutr 2018;107:544–549].

"These results validate and reinforce previous clinical data that show beverages with higher electrolyte concentrations demonstrate superior retention to water. The results of our new study demonstrated a novel finding in that an amino-acid based solution – that is glucose-free – has a higher BHI value and demonstrates superior retention to water, whereas a conventional sports drink, which contains sugar and lower electrolyte concentrations, did not," said Kurt J. Sollanek, PhD, lead author and Assistant Professor of Kinesiology at Sonoma State University. "In addition, these results strongly suggest that our conclusions are repeatable and valid even in a much larger sample of subjects when tested under similar conditions."

"The results of this study reinforce the value of our proprietary, sugar-free Amino Acid SmartBlends in addressing hydration without the need for sugar. This study strengthens our findings from the Journal of Parental and Enteral Nutrition, which showed our amino acid-based solution outperformed a traditional sports drink to achieve optimal rehydration," said Stephen Gatto, Chief Executive Officer at Entrinsic Health Solutions. "These data demonstrate that consumers now have a better choice when it comes to a healthy, all-natural hydration beverage when compared to sugary drinks – with the added benefit of improving overall gut health."

In this study, 40 euhydrated and fasted adults (17 male, 23 female) were studied on four separate occasions to consume water (the control beverage) or 1 of the following 3 test beverages: enterade ORS, a glucose-containing oral rehydration solution (ORS), and a sports drink. Urine output was measured immediately afterwards and at 1-hour intervals for the next 4 hours. BHI was calculated as a ratio of each individual's cumulative urine output after drinking 1 L of water over their cumulative urine output after drinking each of the test beverages.

Results indicate that enterade ORS and a commercially-available ORS with glucose both have a higher BHI value and hydrate better than water, while a traditional sports drink did not perform better than water. The calculated BHI of the beverages were as follows: water (1.0 ± 0.0), enterade ORS (1.15 ± 0.28), glucose-containing ORS (1.21 ± 0.28), and a sports drink (1.09 ± 0.26). In addition, the BHI is a useful tool for assessing the hydrating potential of various beverages in both men and women as well as large and small people. It appears that electrolyte content is the primary driver for BHI and that sugar itself is not necessary. Results show that electrolyte composition plays a major role, while body mass and sex play no role, in the BHI.

The study can be accessed on The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition's website at https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article-abstract/107/4/544/4964651?redirectedFrom=fulltext.

About Entrinsic Health Solutions

Entrinsic Health Solutions, Inc., is an innovative health sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of amino acid-based medical technologies to address critical digestive health, nutrition and hydration related health issues. The Company's proprietary Amino Acid Coupled Transport (A₂CT) Technology platform leverages gold-standard science and game-changing amino acid technology to address critical digestive and hydration-related health issues. A2CT technology uses select amino acids to facilitate active transport of electrolytes throughout the body, which delivers rapid hydration, decreased gut permeability and improved nutrient absorption, supporting long-term digestive health. For more information, please visit us at www.entrinsichealth.com.

About Sonoma State University

Sonoma State, founded in 1960, is a public, comprehensive university and is one of the 23 California State University Institutions. Its 269-acre campus is located in Rohnert Park, 45 miles north of San Francisco. Located in California's premier wine country one hour north of San Francisco, Sonoma State is a small campus with big ideas. With a tradition of promoting intellectual and personal growth, leadership opportunities and technological proficiency, SSU offers its students a friendly, safe and informal atmosphere on a beautiful campus setting.

