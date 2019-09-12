Enjoy The Ritual, Not The Alcohol With Ritual Zero Proof, American-Made Spirit Alternatives That Echo The Taste, Nose, Burn Of Traditional Liquor

Alcohol-Free Gin and Whiskey Alternatives Offer New Way to Mark a Moment

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes a cocktail is more about the moment than the buzz. Just because you're dieting, driving, downshifting, making a baby or training for a marathon shouldn't mean you have to be satisfied with just club soda. Consumers now have a new way to mark a moment with the launch of Ritual Zero Proof, the first American-made gin and whiskey alternatives to have the flavor, smell and burn of traditional spirits – without the alcohol or calories.

Consumers today want more choices when it comes to beverages. They are conscious of drinking "better not more" and balancing alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. According to Google Trends, searches for "benefits of quitting drinking" have increased by 70% in the last five years and globally consumers explicitly mention "non-alcoholic" 81% more often than they did one year ago. And, with the biggest trend in cocktails being non-alcoholic drinks according to Forbes, the tide is clearly shifting, leaving a blank space to fill in the American market for a healthier, cleaner, premium alternative drink option. Enter Ritual.

The brainchild of bestselling novelist and television host Marcus Sakey, Ritual Zero Proof was born out of a love of cocktails. He and his founding partners, his wife GG and best friend David Crooch, wanted to expand their options.

"We're not trying to replace alcohol," said Sakey. "Our company is a small group of friends with big spirit collections – we love spirits, but we love choice even more. Ritual is another tool in your cocktail kit. It's a way to have a grownup drink and still crush tomorrow. We're all about more: more celebration, more laughter, more life."

Non-GMO and gluten-free, Ritual Zero Proof is made of all-natural botanicals, individually distilled and carefully blended to capture the essence of classic spirits – not to mention, made with natural sugars and fewer (or in the case of the Gin Alternative, zero) calories. With a lush body and the satisfying heat necessary to build a proper cocktail, Ritual Zero Proof is designed to substitute alcohol 1:1, so there's no need to reinvent your favorite recipe.

It's the ultimate life hack that lets consumers enjoy a cocktail – or the process of making one – on their own terms: pour Ritual Whiskey Alternative neat or on the rocks; mix Ritual Gin Alternative with tonic or soda; use either in a classic recipe or even mixed with traditional spirits for low-ABV drinks with half the calories.

Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative : All the oak, vanilla, caramel and soul-warming heat of good whiskey – without the alcohol. Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative is an American Style Whiskey, soft and smooth with a warming glow.

Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative : Savor the bright botanical notes and clean burn of gin – without the calories and hangover. Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative is bright and refreshing, with a crisp bite and botanical nose.

Ritual Zero Proof Gin and Whiskey Alternatives are available for purchase through Amazon, as well as the brand's website for $25 per bottle.

About Ritual Zero Proof:

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made spirit alternative to use all-natural botanicals to echo the taste, smell and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ritual Beverage Company is a labor of love founded by three longtime friends. Marcus Sakey is an internationally bestselling author with more than two million books in print; David Crooch is a renowned natural foods expert and serial entrepreneur; GG Sakey is an experienced project manager and advertising veteran. Artists and entrepreneurs, foodies who work out and parents who drink, they developed Ritual as a new way to mark a moment.

After experimenting with hundreds of recipes and in consultation with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals, in August of 2019 Ritual launched two flagship products, a gin alternative and whiskey alternative. To learn more about Ritual Zero Proof, visit RitualZeroProof.com and follow along with @RitualZeroProof on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enjoy-the-ritual-not-the-alcohol-with-ritual-zero-proof-american-made-spirit-alternatives-that-echo-the-taste-nose-burn-of-traditional-liquor-300916885.html

SOURCE Ritual Zero Proof