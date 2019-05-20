Empire Outlets Draws 165,000 Visitors To Opening Weekend At New York City's First Outlet Center

Surge of Outlet Shoppers Marks Rebirth of Staten Island's North Shore as City's Next Great Destination for New Yorkers and Visitors from Around the World



STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials at Empire Outlets, New York City's first-ever outlet center, today announced that the center drew approximately 165,000 visitors to its opening weekend on Staten Island's North Shore. Empire Outlets' unique combination of high-quality retail outlets, public open spaces, dynamic art installations, and world-class dining embody the future of the New York City shopping experience.

"This incredible wave of visitors shows that Empire Outlets is already providing a truly unique and unforgettable shopping destination for New Yorkers and people from around the world," said Joseph Ferrara, principal of BFC Partners, developer of Empire Outlets.

Officials estimate that Empire Outlets drew 165,000 visitors between the time of its grand opening event on the evening of Wednesday, May 15 and the close of operating hours on Sunday, May 19. This estimate is based on data collected by counters stationed throughout the center during operating hours. Empire Outlets is open seven days a week from 10am to 9pm.

Visitors to Empire Outlets are treated to outlet-priced merchandise in a modern, airy, light-filled setting designed by the world-renowned SHoP Architects. Across 340,000 square feet, Empire Outlets boasts scores of designer stores including Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Columbia Sporting Goods, Gap Factory, H&M, Jockey, Nike Factory, and Old Navy among others.

Additional retailers, including Nordstrom Rack, American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie, Crocs, Levi's and more will open their stores throughout the spring and summer. Later this summer, a 40,000-square-foot food and beverage deck with unmatched sweeping views of Manhattan, will open with dozens of food concepts including MRKTPL, Staten Island's first-ever artisanal food hall.

Empire Outlets is being marketed to visitors from around the world in collaboration with NYC and Co. and it is already becoming a premier shopping destination as part of the revitalization of Staten Island's North Shore. Visitors can access Empire Outlets as they depart the free Staten Island Ferry which provides service 24/7 at the St. George Ferry Terminal, as the outlet center is located mere steps away from the terminal. It is centrally located near iconic Staten Island attractions like the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, the St. George Theatre and Richmond County Bank Ballpark. Empire Outlets also features a 1,250-space parking garage, connecting commuters from Staten Island to Manhattan.

