Emerging Artist Chloé Meyer Wins 2018 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Label Competition

The competition was intense in the second year of the Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Artist Label Competition, with artists from around the world submitting more than 680 pieces of original art for the chance to see their work on more than 1 million bottles of the 2018 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau.

With more than 7,000 votes cast on social media, "Foolish Pleasure" by Nashville, TN native Chloé Meyer was the clear winner. The rich and vivid abstract oil painting features layered hues of fuchsia and violet that seem to "dance" across the canvas, reminding judges of the vibrant tones of freshly-made Beaujolais Nouveau.

"I'm thrilled that my art has been chosen for the label," Chloé exclaimed. "This is the greatest accolade in my career. It's a huge opportunity and I can't wait to see the bottles in November!" Her work will be featured on the wine's label when it is released, per French law and tradition, at 12:01 a.m. on November 15, 2018 (the third Thursday in November).

Georges Duboeuf, who founded the winery 54 years ago and runs it today with his son Franck, was pleased with the results. "The swirling colors of the piece reflect a vibrancy and energy that is a hallmark of our Beaujolais Nouveau; in tune with the festive nature of the 'first wine of the harvest.'"

Eleven finalists were featured on the Georges Duboeuf Facebook and Instagram pages, where fans voted for their favorite with a comment, "like" or share across the social media platforms.

The competition has shown impressive growth in just one year, with more than five times the votes and engagement than last year, and increased excitement and recognition among professional artists and consumers, according to Dennis Kreps, co-owner with his father, Stephen D. Kreps, of Quintessential, the family owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company that exclusively represents Les Vins Georges Duboeuf in the US.

"Among the nearly 4 million consumers we reached, younger wine drinkers have been particularly responsive, motivated by the idea of discovering and encouraging new artists that they can then introduce to their friends," Dennis explained. "It is very rewarding to provide emerging artists with an opportunity for exposure. That we can do so while engaging our existing fans and also introducing Beaujolais Nouveau to a new generation is very satisfying."

