Elite Beverage International to Debut Tequila Comisario® at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) 76th Annual Convention & Exposition in Florida

LOS ANGELES and ORLANDO, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Beverage International, a global spirits and wine distribution company, based in Orange County, California, gears up to showcase its award-winning and ultra-premium, Tequila Comisario®, available in three expressions, including mixable Blanco, aged Reposado and Añejo, at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America 76th Annual Convention and Exposition held in Grande Lakes Orlando, Florida from April 1st through April 3rd, 2019.

"We can't wait to present our award-winning Tequila Comisario®," says Luis Cota, Elite Beverage International's President and CEO. "WSWA is the perfect place to showcase our luxury sipping tequilas—we're definitely looking forward to surprising our peers with these premium ultra smooth spirits."

WSWA is the trade association that represents wine and spirits wholesalers in the United States. Its mission is to further the interests of its members, which it does by representing them before Congress, courts, regulatory bodies, executive agencies and more. WSWA also provides lobbying at the state and federal level, public affairs initiatives, and networking opportunities for its membership. The WSWA Annual Convention and Exposition is the preeminent event of its kind in North America.

Tequila Comisario® is no stranger to industry expositions and competitions, as these small-batch craft tequilas, double-distilled and cold-filtered, have received multiple Gold and Double Gold Medals, 2 Golden Stars in the iTQi International Taste Awards in 2018, 98 Point rating for Tequila Comisario's Añejo, #1 Rated Best Blanco Margarita, and "Best Tequila" in the 2018 World's Spirits Competition held by Cigar & Spirits Magazine.

In 2019, all three expressions of Tequila Comisario® received top BIN Liquor Rank ratings from "Superb to Exceptional." Liquor Rank is a fair and unbiased spirit evaluation blind-tasting, presenting its official rankings to Beverage Industry News (BIN), Liquor Rank rating scores between 80-100 points based on the quality and value of the product.

At the heart of Tequila Comisario's production are master distillers, Jose and Cesar Aceves of Casa Aceves, are a new generation of Master Distillers with years of experience designing and manufacturing complex and premium quality tequilas where tradition meets innovation. The Aceves family has been cultivating agave in Los Altos Region of Jalisco for three generations. These Master Distillers produce Tequila Comisario® from the finest Blue Weber agave fields in the world. Both, the fields and factories are located inside "El Triángulo Dorado" (The Golden Tequila Triangle) in Los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico. This premium agave-growing region of the world has been compared only to the Petit Cognac region of France, where the world's finest cognac is produced.

Tequila Comisario® has successfully launched its 2019 marketing campaign by strategically partnering with celebrity film festival events, such as the Kia Supper Suite during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, and Collider Media Studio at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, as the "exclusive tequila" throughout several film premiere host parties, press interviews, gifting suites, and awards dinners, including the Annual Gala for the Creative Coalition. Additionally, as an official tequila partner of the Super Bowl Music Fest, it was featured in the arena's frozen margarita cocktails in a variety of flavors—while Bruno Mars, Cardi B and Aerosmith entertained over the three-day event in Atlanta, Georgia.

A national trade association representing the wholesale tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of wholesalers, distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 370 member locations in 50 states and the District of Columbia and its members distribute more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the U.S. Visit www.wswa.org to learn more.

Privately owned by Elite Beverage International, Tequila Comisario® is one of the highest-awarded tequilas, winning the US and international competitions winning multiple Gold and Double-Gold medals, Best of Class/Category, Tequila of the Year in 2018, 98-point ratings and ranked best Blanco and Añejo in the "World Spirits Competition." www.tequilacomisario.com

A global spirits and wine distribution and marketing promotions company, based in Orange County, California, which proudly presents its flagship product, the ultra-premium, and award-winning, Tequila Comisario® and Sensi Wines. An American distributor with expertise in logistics and brand-building, representing several wine and spirits brands from around the world. Elite Beverage International works with retailers to bring a tailored set of products that serve each community and satisfy the needs of consumers, doing business across the United States through alliances with major distributors, off-premise retailers and on-premise restaurants, hotels and resorts. www.elitebeverage.com

