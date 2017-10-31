elit® Vodka Introduces Night Edition Bottle, Celebrating Iconic Rare Night Skies and Extraordinary Nightlife

Illuminated special edition bottle to launch in USA on Halloween and roll out to global markets in late 2017 and early 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- elit® ultra-luxury Vodka today marked another milestone in its pursuit of perfection with the launch of the special edition elit® Vodka Night Edition, its first ever illuminated bottle. The stunning vessel was inspired by rare, natural night sky appearances, such as solar and lunar eclipses, and invites nightclubs and their patrons to celebrate nightlife and to "light your way."

With its sophisticated allure, especially prevalent in the dark, the elit Vodka Night Edition has been created to be the ideal accompaniment to an extraordinary night out. The bottle comes in an elegant black matte version of the elit® bottle, which is modeled after the ultra-luxury vodka's unique freeze-filtration stage. It is fitted with an LED insert that sits at the base of the bottle and lights the refined frosted neck at the touch of a button. The intersecting, eclipse-inspired circles are meticulously engraved around the bottle, marking areas where the light shines through.

"From the superior quality of our grains, harvested in the fertile black soil of Russia's Tambov region, to our signature freeze-filtration process, elit Vodka is synonymous with perfection," said Piet-Hein Schnellen, Global Marketing Manager for elit Vodka. "The Night Edition bottle, with its transluscent features and exacting rings, takes a page from our commitment to unrivaled production and elevates a night out to a whole new dimension."

Brent Lamberti, Global Brand Ambassador for elit Vodka added, "Recently, the clubbing world has evolved, giving consumers nightlife experiences that go beyond novelty and intrigue to offer a heightened sense of prestige. The elit Vodka Night Edition is a celebration of unsurpassed excellence and brings club goers that additional element of singularity they're increasingly after."

The elit® Vodka Night Edition will be available in the USA beginning tonight and will be rolled out globally in late 2017/early 2018, entering the world's top clubbing cities. The bottle will be available in two sizes, 1L (US only) and 1.75L (available worldwide).

About Stoli® Group

Part of SPI Group – one of the world's leading premium spirits businesses – Stoli® Group was established in 2013 as the division responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of SPI's global spirit portfolio.

To learn more about elit® ultra-luxury vodka, follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

elit, From the house of Stoli, Stoli the logos, the bottle shape are trademarks, depending of the country, of ZHS IP Americas Sàrl, ZHS IP Europe Sàrl or ZHS IP Worldwide Särl.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elit-vodka-introduces-night-edition-bottle-celebrating-iconic-rare-night-skies-and-extraordinary-nightlife-300546151.html

SOURCE Stoli Group