Elev8 Hemp, LLC Improves Efficiency and Brings on New Local Roaster

Company Hires Robert Clark as new President

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products including hemp coffee, tea, and E-juices, which target the health and wellness markets, announces that they are now working with an Orlando, Florida based coffee roaster.

Elev8 Hemp aims to improve efficiency and in doing so has decided to bring on a new local roaster. New Florida-based roaster has significantly decreased lead time on new inventory as well as reduced cost on shipping, thereby markedly increasing profit margins. Elev8 has worked closely with roaster in developing new packaging and labeling to better fit traditional brick and mortar.

CEO of Elev8 Hemp, Ryan Medico, stated, "I couldn't be more excited to have a more hands on feel, working with a roaster on the local level. The new packaging and labeling stands out amongst other coffees which distinctly brings attention to our premium hemp brand. This puts us in an excellent position through the holidays as we are significantly expanding our store locations."

After helping secure a local roaster, Elev8 Hemp, LLC has officially hired Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc (OTC PINK: KGKG), as their new President. This was a strategic move as Ryan Medico and Robert Clark have had a strong working relationship for the past several years.

Robert Clark said, "This is an exciting time for Elev8 Brands and I am grateful to be afforded the opportunity in working with Mr. Medico in taking the company to the next level. For the past several months, I have been working closely with Mr. Medico to implement strategic changes and expand Elev8's market presence and will continue to do so as the President. Our team is poised to make Elev8 a leader in their respective categories."

About Elev8 Brands, Inc.:

Elev8 Brands, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of products for the fitness and wellness markets. The company is founded based on creating high-quality, sustainable, products for health-conscious consumers.

About Elev8 Hemp LLC:

Elev8 Hemp LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and health care products including hemp coffee, hemp water, and hemp-based skin care products.

About 02 Breathe LLC:

02 Breathe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on their oxygen bar while bringing in an array of CBD products. O2 Breathe carries CBD tinctures, CBD vape, CBD lotions and massage products. 02 Breathe is currently looking to offer CBD at their oxygen bar.

Please visit, www.elev8hemp.com for more information.

www.02breathe.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

