Elemental Beverage Company Introduces New Flavor-Forward Cold Coffee Experience

BOSTON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Beverage Company is introducing a new way to experience freshly brewed flavors in a unique and nuanced cold coffee experience with their patented Snapchill™ Technology. Created to capture, preserve and enhance every note, distinction and flavor of coffee, without oxidation, dilution or additives, Elemental's new Snapchill Technology reinvents cold and delivers the perfect cup of cold coffee every single time.

Developed by MIT graduate and Elemental Beverage Company's co-founder and Chief Alchemist, David M. Dussault, Snapchill Technology allows an unparalleled tasting experience that delivers a new depth, flavor and freshness of coffee that can only be released by rapidly cooling it to lower temperatures. Merging groundbreaking innovation in thermodynamics with tried-and-true heat exchange technology, Snapchill Technology cools liquids exponentially faster than current methods, reaching precise temperatures as low as -10°F within minutes.

"Snapchilling preserves all the flavors of a hot coffee, cold, unlike any other method for making cold coffee," says Ryan McDonnell, Chief Coffee and Tea Officer of Elemental Beverage Company and a licensed Q Grader. "Coffee is incredibly volatile at high temperatures, meaning its aromas are rising to our nose and out of the drink. From the moment coffee is brewed, it's starting to chemically break down. By Snapchilling the coffee, we can experience flavors at a more drinkable temperature, without them dissipating into the air. The ability of our Snapchill Technology to 'dial in' on the precise, ideal temperature for any variety of coffee, allows even the most complex of single origin coffees to shine brighter than before."

Elemental Beverage Company is launching with three bold single-origin coffees from Kayanza, Burundi; Kolla Bolcha, Ethiopia; and San Alejo, Colombia. Each premium coffee is rated 85 points or higher on Coffee Quality Institute's Q Grading Scale and is professionally brewed hot and then immediately Snapchilled. Sold in six-packs of 12-ounce cans of each coffee or a variety pack, Elemental Snapchilled Coffee can be purchased online for $39.95 with free shipping in the continental U.S. at ElementalBeverage.co .

Also available in limited quantities are Elemental Beverage Company's Limited Supply Offering (LSO) featuring ultra-premium single-origin coffees rated 90 points or higher, offered to demonstrate the platform's unparalleled ability to capture the nuance and flavor of even the most complex specialty coffees. The first LSO, made with Ninety Plus Estates' Founder's Selection, will be available in a 750ml bottle at the 2019 Specialty Coffee Association Expo in Boston, MA. Future LSO offerings will be available online at ElementalBeverage.co and will rotate quarterly.

"We're excited to offer our customers delicious, chilled coffee with no compromise on taste or flavor, that can only be extracted when coffee is first hot brewed," says Elemental Beverage Company's CEO Jonathan H. Chen. "Whether enjoying our ready-to-drink canned coffees, or one of our exclusive LSO offerings, we're proud to be providing refreshingly cold drinks on demand, using little more than simple science, artistry and passion."

For commercial use, Elemental Beverage Company introduces its commercial-grade Snapchiller, allowing cafés, restaurants and bars easy access to Snapchilled on-demand beverages. The commercial Snapchiller has been in testing by world-renowned specialty coffee pioneer George Howell, recipient of the Better Coffee World Award, the highest honor from the Specialty Coffee Association of Europe, in two of his Boston-area cafés for the past year.

"Over the past year, I've had the opportunity to collaborate with the team at Elemental Beverage Company, testing the Snapchiller with customers and getting very positive results," says George Howell. "I can honestly say that I've been looking for a technology like this for 10 years; one that delivers a cold, refreshing coffee, full of flavor and complexity and one that stays true to the coffees I select­­­­."

Elemental Beverage Company will launch its line of ready-to-drink Snapchilled Coffees and its Snapchiller machine at Booth #164 during the Specialty Coffee Association's Specialty Coffee Expo in Boston from April 11 to 14.

Headquartered in Watertown, MA, Elemental Beverage Company uses groundbreaking thermodynamics innovation and tried-and-true heat exchange technology to create Snapchill™ Beverage Technology that enables a perfectly prepared cold cup of single origin, direct trade coffee each and every time. Founded in 2011 by a cold coffee-loving MIT graduate, Elemental Beverage Company seeks to reimagine the cold experience by cooling beverages in seconds to amplify and preserve their aroma, richness, body and flavor.

