Elegance Brands Inc. Announces Closing Date For Regulation A+ Offering As They Approach Their Capital Raise Goal Of $27M

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegance Brands Inc. (Elegance), a global beverage company that specializes in product innovation, has announced a closing date for its current Reg A+ offering following the overwhelming success of its capital raise to date. The financing will be closing on January 31st, 2020. Elegance will stop accepting subscriptions on Friday January 31st, 2020 and will close on all funded subscriptions on this day.

Since the initial offering, Elegance has rapidly raised capital from 2,000+ investors in the US and globally. The company sees this as a positive indicator that validates its strategic positioning to capitalize on two giant trends—Energy Drinks and CBD—and exponentially grow the business as one of the most innovative beverage companies in the world.

The Elegance team are currently finalizing the US market launch plans for Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink and Elegance Vodka and are poised to kick-off a disruptive go-to-market strategy starting with key markets in January 2020. To mark the occasion, all Elegance investors will be invited to an exclusive launch event & closing party in Miami.

January is one of the last opportunities to participate in this unparalleled offer as the deal is filling up quickly, due to interest from high net worth investors, prominent, influential families in the business community, as well as another billionaire prepared to invest in Elegance. Interested investors that have questions should contact Elegance via email at shares@investinelegance.com or call the investor hotline at +1 (310) 299-9584.

About Elegance Brands Inc.

Launched in 2017, Elegance Brands Inc. (Elegance) is a global beverage company that develops, markets and distributes products with a focus on innovation. Its flagship brands, Elegance Vodka and Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink, will launch in 2020 and be closely followed by a range of hemp and CBD infused beverages, plus super-premium spirits innovations. Elegance has manufacturing sites in the US and Australia, a long term manufacturing agreement with Australian Boutique Spirits, and strong existing global distribution relationships, including with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in the US market. The company Headquarters is currently located in Beverly Hills, CA.

Connect with Us

Websites

www.investinelegance.com

www.elegance-brands.com

www.elegancevodka.com

Media Inquiries:

press@elegance-brands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elegance-brands-inc-announces-closing-date-for-regulation-a-offering-as-they-approach-their-capital-raise-goal-of-27m-300983945.html

SOURCE Elegance Brands Inc.