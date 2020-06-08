Election Flavored Vodka, Made For Americans Desperately Wanting 2020 To Be Over

A limited edition spirit to commemorate an unforgettable year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since kicking off the decade with a global pandemic and an economic and civil crisis — Election Flavored Vodka, a limited edition American-made spirit, launches with zero promises whatsoever of improving anyone's life or how the rest of the year will go.

Everything is terrible. This vodka is bearable.

Inspired by this year's highly-anticipated presidential race and its lackluster pair of candidates, Election Flavored Vodka is available in two berry flavors: "Raspberry Rage" — a maga-nificent choice for those content with the status quo, and "Bleeding Heart Blueberry" — a refreshing option for those seeking change but without a ton of options. Neither flavor is exceptional. But one must win.

MEH 2020 Campaign.

Election Flavored Vodka is taking to the internet this summer with its "MEH 2020" campaign, a comprehensive, satirical guide to drinking your way through the remainder of the year. Expect memes, puns, cocktail recipes, debate drinking games, and more. Follow Election Flavored Vodka on Instagram @electionvodka to contribute photos, videos, posts and stories using hashtags #electionvodka and #MEH2020. Visit electionvodka.com for more information and to follow the journey of America's vodka flavor of choice.

Boost your summer drinks (and hopes for a less dysfunctional political system):

Raspberry Rage cocktails

Second Amend-mint.

They want to take away our guns?! What's next? Our shots?!

Remember to not party like it's 2006 and get into a shooting accident.

Ingredients:

1 shot of Raspberry Rage vodka

1 mint leaf

Directions:

Muddle leaf with vodka in shaker.

Strain into a shot glass.

Shoot.

Grab 'Em by the Berry.

This sangria is like a magnet. Just sip. Don't even wait.

When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.

Ingredients:

6 oz Raging Raspberry Vodka

1 bottle rosé wine

3 oz Grand Marnier

2 oz grape juice

2 oz lemon juice

2 oz simple syrup

3 oz pomegranate juice

3 oz orange juice

1 bottle club soda

Berries (garnish)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher filled with ice.

Pour into tall glasses with ice, garnish with berries.

Martini-a-lago.

A version of the famous Porn Star martini, except you should use orange instead of passionfruit and blanc de blancs sparkling wine instead of rosé.

Vanilla untouched. Don't think too hard about it.

Ingredients:

2 oz Raspberry Rage Vodka

1 oz Orange Juice

1 oz Vanilla Syrup

1/2 oz Lime Juice

Slice of Orange, for garnish

Sparkling Blanc de Blancs

Directions:

Add the first four ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake.

Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange slice and serve with a shot of Sparkling Blanc de Blancs on the side.

Bleeding Heart Blueberry cocktails

Drink Blue No Matter Who

Why muddle blueberries with vodka and add blueberry liqueur with a splash of blueberry soda when you already have blueberry vodka?

We don't know.

Ingredients:

4 oz Bleeding Heart Blueberry Vodka

4 oz unflavored vodka

no less than 20 blueberries

1/2 oz blueberry liqueur

blueberry soda

ice

Directions:

Muddle the first four ingredients in a shaker.

Add ice and shake.

Strain halfway into shot glasses and top with blueberry soda.

Vice Up Your Life

Cheers to riding on the coattails of one's predecessor, but only during the good parts.

What's a platform?

Ingredients:

2 oz Bleeding Heart Blueberry Vodka

2-3 bar spoons of sugar

1 lime

Directions:

Cut lime into quarters.

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake.

Pour mixture into a glass with ice.

White Bread

Feel free to substitute Bleeding Heart Blueberry Vodka with any vanilla vodka.

Or just plain vodka. Or water.

Ingredients:

2 oz Bleeding Heart Blueberry Vodka

3/4 oz simple syrup

3/4 oz lemon juice

4-6 oz sparkling/ soda water

Directions:

Combine in shaker

Add ice, shake, strain over ice

Top with sparkling/ soda water

Garnish with corn pops and mayo to taste

Election Flavored Vodka is available in standard 750ml bottle sizes, retails for $14.99 each, and is available for purchase online via https://shop.electionvodka.com/ and in select states. Please contact sales@electionvodka.com for distribution information.

Enjoy, and tweet responsibly.

Election Flavored Vodka. 40% alc. by vol. / Blank Collective, San Francisco, CA

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/election-flavored-vodka-made-for-americans-desperately-wanting-2020-to-be-over-301071771.html

SOURCE Election Flavored Vodka