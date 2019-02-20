El Silencio Scores As Exclusive Mezcal Partner Of Dignity Health Sports Park And LA Galaxy, Making It The First-Ever Mezcal To Sponsor A Professional Sports Team

Multi-Year Partnership Provides El Silencio with Branding Rights to the New Mezcaleria El Silencio at Dignity Health Sports Park and Official Partner Designation Across Four Iconic AEG Music Venues in Los Angeles



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five-time MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy and the team's home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park, named Mezcal El Silencio, a specially crafted, Los Angeles-based mezcal label, as a strategic new partner. The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Silencio the exclusive mezcal of both the multi-use sports stadium and the Los Angeles MLS team. Additionally, Silencio will be named an official partner across four iconic Los Angeles music venues operated by AEG Presents, including: The Roxy Theater, The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, The Fonda Theater and The El Rey Theater. Silencio is the first mezcal ever to strike a partnership of this kind with a professional sports team, solidifying the brand's position as a creative leader in the mezcal category.

"Silencio is a disruptor brand, so it's only fitting that our very first sponsorship also represents the first mezcal partnership for any professional sports team and stadium," says Fausto Zapata, CEO and co-founder of Mezcal El Silencio. "We founded the company in Los Angeles, so we are eager to put our stake in the ground in our very own backyard, or field, with LA Galaxy. This year at all of the games and events at Dignity Health Sports Park, Silencio will be the exclusive mezcal, and you can expect to experience the brand in a way that truly goes beyond the bottle and beyond your wildest and most outrageous imagination."

As part of the agreement, Silencio will open the newly constructed Mezcaleria El Silencio, a custom bar located prominently on the main concourse of Dignity Health Sports Park. Built and designed in-house by the creative team at Silencio, the one-of-a kind branded space will feature cutting-edge technology, experiential storytelling moments, as well as a beautiful - and very hidden – speakeasy, which will become an immersive experience like no other to the few who are lucky enough to find it. In addition to its innovative construction and design, Mezcaleria El Silencio will also give fans a hands-on opportunity to experience the rich heritage and artisanal craftsmanship of Silencio via exclusive cocktails on tap. Patrons can expect classic cocktails with a Silencio twist, all curated specifically for the bar and with Galaxy fans in mind. Complete with first-class service, premium cocktails and tastings, Mezcaleria El Silencio will bring LA Galaxy fans the ultimate game day experience.

"El Silencio is a best-in-category partner that shares our commitment not only to growing the sport of soccer, but also to elevating the fan experience for our loyal Galaxy fans," said Robert Vartan, senior director, AEG Global Partnerships. "Working together through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we look forward to elevating the game day experience and adding value to our fans with their topnotch mezcal offerings and unconventional activations."

The sports market in Los Angeles has grown exponentially over the last decade as the home to 11 professional and major college franchises. Despite the highly saturated and competitive landscape, the LA Galaxy has been able to stand out, growing both its team and fan base into one of the most passionate and highly engaged audiences in the entire MLS. With both the club and soccer being major points of interest for Angelenos, the LA Galaxy represents a significant opportunity to introduce the Silencio brand to soccer-loving fans. Using soccer as a passion point, the partnership will help Silencio engage its target audience and strengthen its ties to the dynamic sports community across Southern California. Additionally, the new relationship will aim to reinforce Silencio's status as a world-class mezcal and creator of unforgettable game-day experiences.

The partnership also includes enhanced brand presence for Silencio across the LA Galaxy and numerous Dignity Health Sports Park assets. As the exclusive mezcal partner, El Silencio will receive in-stadium and in-game visibility during each club MLS regular season home game. El Silencio will also have the opportunity to engage local soccer fans via brand-tailored activations at Dignity Health Sports Park throughout the course of the agreement.

As an official partner of The Roxy Theater, The Shrine Auditorium, The Fonda Theater, and The El Rey Theater, Silencio will also be strategically integrated throughout the live event experience at all four music venues. Fans can expect to see the mezcal label brought to life via vibrant signage and various consumer touchpoints, including promotions, custom drink opportunities, engaging experiential activations and immersive events that allow fans to experience the Silencio brand up close and personal.

ABOUT MEZCAL EL SILENCIO

Mezcal El Silencio revived the ancient art of mezcal, pioneering a unique approach and delivering the hand-crafted spirit to a new generation of creative drinkers and cultural innovators. Founded in Santa Monica in 2013, the company creates its mezcal in Oaxaca, Mexico, using the traditional process carried on by generations of mezcaleros. Meticulously picked agaves are roasted, crushed, and double distilled resulting in a full-bodied flavor. El Silencio goes beyond the bottle, transforming the ordinary and disrupting the status quo. For more information, visit www.silencio.com, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. #MESBlackMagic

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 200 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world's largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

