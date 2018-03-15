The Economist Stresses the Impact of Food Waste on the Environment as Part of its Grounds for Change Program

Economist Branded Coffee Carts Around New York City to Offer Passersby a Free Cup of Coffee and the Choice to Reuse or Compost the Grounds

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economist, a leading source of analysis on international business and world affairs, today announced that it will host a series of subscription events around New York City to highlight the impact of food waste on the environment as part of its experiential marketing campaign.

Beginning on March 18 The Economist will have its branded coffee cart at various locations throughout New York City to offer passersby a free cup of coffee and to highlight innovative uses for the used coffee grounds. The program, "Grounds for Change," is based on a report from The Economist entitled "Oil in Your Coffee" which highlights little known uses for used coffee grounds including creating biodiesel fuel. The report notes that annually, world coffee demand consumes more than 7m tonnes of coffee, which could produce some 340m gallons of biodiesel. The report also notes that 1 litre of biodiesel requires 5-7 kg of coffee grounds, depending on the oil content of the coffee used.

Those stopping for a cup of coffee may choose one of two post-consumer uses of their grounds. Option one: the grounds are transported to a compost site and transformed into a fertile soil amendment for use on local urban farming and gardening projects. Option two: upcycle the coffee grounds with a Brooklyn-based company utilizing post-brewed coffee grounds to create soaps, scrubs and candles.

"The campaign brings The Economist's mind-stretching journalism to life and challenges potential readers to consider new ideas and solutions to reflect on more environmentally sustainable approaches towards food production and consumption," said Marina Haydn, senior vice president Circulation and Retail Marketing.

The experiential marketing strategy is a part of The Economist's live content marketing program that aims to attract new readers to The Economist through creative and provocative real-world experiences. Most recently, The Economist introduced consumers to its "Waste Not. Want Not" program. The program offered pedestrians smoothies made from produce otherwise destined for the trash - illustrating that ugly, wonky or bruised fruit and vegetables rejected by supermarkets can still be eaten and taste great.

Consumers who participate in the "Grounds for Change" program will have the opportunity to subscribe to The Economist at an introductory rate of 12 weeks for $12 and as a special gift can opt to have The Economist plant a tree on their behalf.

The "Grounds for Change" program kicks off on Sunday, March 18th at Bergen and Smith Streets in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, and will wend its way around the city during the months of March and April. Below is the schedule of activities for the next several weeks. Locations are subject to change and more dates will be announced as they become available.

Date

Date

Time

Location

Sunday

03/18/2018

10:00 AM

Bergen & Smith

Monday

03/19/2018

9:00 AM

25th & Broadway

Tuesday

03/20/2018

8:00 AM

33rd & Park Avenue

Wednesday

03/21/2018

9:00 AM

Union Square Greenmarket

Thursday

03/22/2018

8:00 AM

Columbia University Greenmarket

Friday

03/23/2018

10:00 AM

Affordable Art Fair @ Metropolitan Pavilion

Sunday

03/25/2018

10:00 AM

7th Avenue & 9th Street in Brooklyn

Monday

03/26/2018

8:00 AM

Bryant Park on 6th Ave and West 41st

Tuesday

03/27/2018

9:00 AM

Home Depot @ 23rd between 5th & 6th

Wednesday

03/28/2018

8:00 AM

Dag Hammarskjold Plaza Greenmarket

Thursday

03/29/2018

9:00 AM

Astor Place - 3rd & 8th Street

Saturday

03/31/2018

10:00 AM

Brooklyn Botanic Gardens

Monday

04/02/2018

8:00 AM

Grand Central - 41st & Lexington

Tuesday

04/03/2018

9:00 AM

23rd & Lexington

Wednesday

04/04/2018

9:00 AM

TriBeCa Greenmarket

Thursday

04/05/2018

9:00 AM

18th & 6th Avenue

Saturday

04/07/2018

10:00 AM

Fort Greene Greenmarket

Sunday

04/08/2018

10:00 AM

Court Street & Butler

Monday

04/09/2018

8:30 AM

Wall & Pearl

Tuesday

04/10/2018

9:00 AM

New York University: 95 University Place

Wednesday

04/11/2018

9:00 AM

22nd & 5th Avenue

Thursday

04/12/2018

9:00 AM

Columbia University Greenmarket

Saturday

04/14/2018

10:00 AM

Whole Foods 365 @ Flatbush & 4th

Sunday

04/15/2018

10:00 AM

Montague Street & Clinton

Monday

04/16/2018

9:00 AM

Union Square Greenmarket

Tuesday

04/17/2018

9:00 AM

Hunter College: 68th & Lexington

Wednesday

04/18/2018

8:00 AM

Dag Hammarskjold Plaza Greenmarket

Thursday

04/19/2018

9:00 AM

25th & Broadway

Saturday

04/21/2018

10:00 AM

Brooklyn Borough Hall Greenmarket

Sunday

04/22/2018

10:00 AM

Earth Day @ Union Square

Monday

04/23/2018

9:00 AM

21st & Broadway

About The Economist (www.economist.com)

With a growing global circulation and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications. The paper covers politics, business, science and technology, and books and arts, concluding each week with the obituary. In addition to the web-only content such as blogs, debates and audio/video programmes available on the website, The Economist is available to download for reading on Android, Blackberry PlayBook, iPhone or iPad devices. The Economist Espresso, our daily briefing smartphone app, is also available for download via iTunes App Store or Google Play. A recipient of many editorial and marketing awards, The Economist was recently named the most trusted news source in the 2017 Trusting News Project Report.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-economist-stresses-the-impact-of-food-waste-on-the-environment-as-part-of-its-grounds-for-change-program-300614648.html

SOURCE The Economist