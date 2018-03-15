The Economist Stresses the Impact of Food Waste on the Environment as Part of its Grounds for Change Program

Economist Branded Coffee Carts Around New York City to Offer Passersby a Free Cup of Coffee and the Choice to Reuse or Compost the Grounds
NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economist, a leading source of analysis on international business and world affairs, today announced that it will host a series of subscription events around New York City to highlight the impact of food waste on the environment as part of its experiential marketing campaign.
Beginning on March 18 The Economist will have its branded coffee cart at various locations throughout New York City to offer passersby a free cup of coffee and to highlight innovative uses for the used coffee grounds. The program, "Grounds for Change," is based on a report from The Economist entitled "Oil in Your Coffee" which highlights little known uses for used coffee grounds including creating biodiesel fuel. The report notes that annually, world coffee demand consumes more than 7m tonnes of coffee, which could produce some 340m gallons of biodiesel. The report also notes that 1 litre of biodiesel requires 5-7 kg of coffee grounds, depending on the oil content of the coffee used.
Those stopping for a cup of coffee may choose one of two post-consumer uses of their grounds. Option one: the grounds are transported to a compost site and transformed into a fertile soil amendment for use on local urban farming and gardening projects. Option two: upcycle the coffee grounds with a Brooklyn-based company utilizing post-brewed coffee grounds to create soaps, scrubs and candles.
"The campaign brings The Economist's mind-stretching journalism to life and challenges potential readers to consider new ideas and solutions to reflect on more environmentally sustainable approaches towards food production and consumption," said Marina Haydn, senior vice president Circulation and Retail Marketing.
The experiential marketing strategy is a part of The Economist's live content marketing program that aims to attract new readers to The Economist through creative and provocative real-world experiences. Most recently, The Economist introduced consumers to its "Waste Not. Want Not" program. The program offered pedestrians smoothies made from produce otherwise destined for the trash - illustrating that ugly, wonky or bruised fruit and vegetables rejected by supermarkets can still be eaten and taste great.
Consumers who participate in the "Grounds for Change" program will have the opportunity to subscribe to The Economist at an introductory rate of 12 weeks for $12 and as a special gift can opt to have The Economist plant a tree on their behalf.
The "Grounds for Change" program kicks off on Sunday, March 18th at Bergen and Smith Streets in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, and will wend its way around the city during the months of March and April. Below is the schedule of activities for the next several weeks. Locations are subject to change and more dates will be announced as they become available.
Date
Date
Time
Location
Sunday
03/18/2018
10:00 AM
Bergen & Smith
Monday
03/19/2018
9:00 AM
25th & Broadway
Tuesday
03/20/2018
8:00 AM
33rd & Park Avenue
Wednesday
03/21/2018
9:00 AM
Union Square Greenmarket
Thursday
03/22/2018
8:00 AM
Columbia University Greenmarket
Friday
03/23/2018
10:00 AM
Affordable Art Fair @ Metropolitan Pavilion
Sunday
03/25/2018
10:00 AM
7th Avenue & 9th Street in Brooklyn
Monday
03/26/2018
8:00 AM
Bryant Park on 6th Ave and West 41st
Tuesday
03/27/2018
9:00 AM
Home Depot @ 23rd between 5th & 6th
Wednesday
03/28/2018
8:00 AM
Dag Hammarskjold Plaza Greenmarket
Thursday
03/29/2018
9:00 AM
Astor Place - 3rd & 8th Street
Saturday
03/31/2018
10:00 AM
Brooklyn Botanic Gardens
Monday
04/02/2018
8:00 AM
Grand Central - 41st & Lexington
Tuesday
04/03/2018
9:00 AM
23rd & Lexington
Wednesday
04/04/2018
9:00 AM
TriBeCa Greenmarket
Thursday
04/05/2018
9:00 AM
18th & 6th Avenue
Saturday
04/07/2018
10:00 AM
Fort Greene Greenmarket
Sunday
04/08/2018
10:00 AM
Court Street & Butler
Monday
04/09/2018
8:30 AM
Wall & Pearl
Tuesday
04/10/2018
9:00 AM
New York University: 95 University Place
Wednesday
04/11/2018
9:00 AM
22nd & 5th Avenue
Thursday
04/12/2018
9:00 AM
Columbia University Greenmarket
Saturday
04/14/2018
10:00 AM
Whole Foods 365 @ Flatbush & 4th
Sunday
04/15/2018
10:00 AM
Montague Street & Clinton
Monday
04/16/2018
9:00 AM
Union Square Greenmarket
Tuesday
04/17/2018
9:00 AM
Hunter College: 68th & Lexington
Wednesday
04/18/2018
8:00 AM
Dag Hammarskjold Plaza Greenmarket
Thursday
04/19/2018
9:00 AM
25th & Broadway
Saturday
04/21/2018
10:00 AM
Brooklyn Borough Hall Greenmarket
Sunday
04/22/2018
10:00 AM
Earth Day @ Union Square
Monday
04/23/2018
9:00 AM
21st & Broadway
About The Economist (www.economist.com)
With a growing global circulation and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications. The paper covers politics, business, science and technology, and books and arts, concluding each week with the obituary. In addition to the web-only content such as blogs, debates and audio/video programmes available on the website, The Economist is available to download for reading on Android, Blackberry PlayBook, iPhone or iPad devices. The Economist Espresso, our daily briefing smartphone app, is also available for download via iTunes App Store or Google Play. A recipient of many editorial and marketing awards, The Economist was recently named the most trusted news source in the 2017 Trusting News Project Report.
