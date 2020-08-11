EBOOST Expands SUPER FUEL Canned Beverage Distribution To Additional 2,500+ Locations

Clean, All-Natural Energy and Wellness Supplement Leader Takes Popular Energy Drink to CVS, Sheetz, AM/PM and More

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EBOOST, the industry leader for clean, natural supplements and beverages, today announced immediate distribution expansion of its popular and healthy energy drink, SUPER FUEL canned beverage, to over 2,500 new locations across the country. The clean, ready-to-drink "kick in a can", fortified with nootropics, electrolytes, key vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, is packed with natural energy derived from green coffee seed and green tea and helps support overall wellness.

"We are so thrilled to expand the availability of SUPER FUEL to customers of phenomenal locations across the country," said EBOOST founder and CEO, Josh Taekman. "Now more than ever, consumers are looking for clean, effective products they can trust. Whether it is to power through a workout, work from home, or replace coffee, SUPER FUEL fits in everyone's routine. It gives you a natural boost without the typical crash and jitters associated with sugary drinks and other unnatural options out there, so people can feel great and do more."

The SUPER FUEL distribution expansion will include select nationwide CVS locations, AM/PM locations in Southern California, Sheetz signature convenience store locations in the Mid-Atlantic, select RaceTrac locations across the Southeast, TimeWise Food stores in Texas, Key Foods Grocery across the New York City metro market, family-owned New York City grocery retailer Morton Williams, Associated Supermarket locations across Louisiana, Loop Neighborhood Market convenience stores of Northern California, Rutters convenience stores of the Mid-Atlantic.

Named Best New Product of 2019 by BevNET, SUPER FUEL is great for pre-workout fuel, post-workout recovery, and any time you need a healthy lift of energy. SUPER FUEL features three refreshing flavors including Strawberry Lemonade, Ginger Lime and Orange Mango and can also be used to create clean, tasty unique cocktails with recipe ideas available at Eboost.com.

SUPER FUEL can also be found at Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, HEB, LifeTime Fitness and Barry's Bootcamp, as well as other independent specialty and health food stores and independent gyms nationwide. To find a location near you or order online visit https://www.eboost.com/pages/store-locator.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Sandberg, Triple 7 Public Relations, ashley@triple7pr.com

Related Images

eboost.png

EBOOST

Logo

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eboost-expands-super-fuel-canned-beverage-distribution-to-additional-2-500-locations-301110041.html

SOURCE EBOOST