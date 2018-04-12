East Tennessee Distillery Opens Distribution in California

GATLINBURG, Tenn., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarlands Distilling Company, distillers of award-winning spirits, is expanding their distribution to the state of California through Mexcor Importers. The expansion is evidence of remarkable growth in the four-year-old company.

With California's distribution, fans can now purchase Sugarlands award-winning spirits in retail locations in 25 states. May marks the beginning of distribution in The Golden State, but Sugarlands spirits have been available for purchase online in California since fall of 2016. California's sales have consistently ranked at the top of Sugarlands online orders. This proliferation of distribution will allow Sugarlands to officially shine from coast to coast. To celebrate the launch, Sugarlands is hosting a Pick Your Mountains Sweepstakes where one lucky winner and a guest will be able to choose an extended weekend getaway in either the Great Smoky Mountain National Park or Yosemite National Park.

Since opening the Gatlinburg distillery doors, fans have been requesting Sugarlands spirits in their home states across the country. More than 650,000 patrons have searched to find a retail location in their area via Sugarlands.com. Each year, over 1 million visitors step through the doors of the downtown Gatlinburg distillery where they can take behind-the-scenes tours, taste seasonal samplings of Sugarlands spirits, sip hand-crafted cocktails from the newly added Cocktail Kitchen and enjoy free live music on the Sugarlands Spirit Stage. SDC produces four unique lines of spirits including rye whiskey, cream liqueur, rum and moonshine that have collectively won over 40 awards in international spirit competitions.

Sugarlands Distilling Company has a unique partnership with six moonshining legends from Discovery Channel's hit television show, Moonshiners. Mark Rogers, Mark Ramsey, Digger Manes, Steven Tickle and Jim Tom Hedrick have worked with SDC distillers over the last four years to perfect their 'backwoods' recipes and make them available to the public. This year, Sugarlands Distilling Co. added Patti Bryant to the Legends roster and is now distilling Patti's Wild Mayhaw Moonshine.

"We've had an amazing four years since we opened the doors of our Gatlinburg distillery. We have fun making spirits and sharing them with our guests, and that has been the key to our success. With this expansion, we are thrilled to bring our little mountain distillery to the great state of California," said Ned Vickers, Sugarlands Distilling Company President.

Sugarlands Distilling Company, located in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee offers 23 award-winning spirits including moonshine, cream liqueurs, flavored rum and rye whiskey. The downtown Gatlinburg distillery attraction sees over 1 million visitors annually and is the '#1 Thing to Do in Gatlinburg' according to Trip Advisor and offers behind-the-scenes tours, hand-crafted cocktails, and full, seasonal samplings. For more information about SDC, visit their website at www.sugarlands.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Mexcor International Wines and Spirits is a family owned corporation established in 1989. We are a direct source of excellent products from around the world. At Mexcor we are committed to quality and are devoted to service. Mexcor has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 46 states and we directly distribute thousands of items in Texas, California and Florida. Learn more about Mexcor at www.mexcor.com!

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/east-tennessee-distillery-opens-distribution-in-california-300629025.html

SOURCE Sugarlands Distilling Company