East Tennessee Distillery Honors Heroes

GATLINBURG, Tenn., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonShare, Sugarlands Distilling Company's give-back program, is recognizing local heroes from communities across the United States. From over 400 nominations, Sugarlands Distilling Company has selected thirteen heroes to participate in the voting round of their 2019 MoonShare - Honoring America's Heroes campaign. One deserving group of heroes will be celebrated during the weekend of the Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

Here is just one of the 13 outstanding stories of heroism: Meet the Shaw brothers, nominated by their father. Danny Shaw Jr. currently serves as Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper, while his younger brother, Bryan, serves for the Dallas County Community College District Police Department. Danny Jr. started out as a volunteer firefighter and truly enjoyed helping people. Bryan simply thought it would be something he would enjoy. Danny has served for 16 years total and Bryan a total of 7, they have been through a lot.

In July 2016, Sergeant Bryan Shaw was injured in the line of duty during a shooting in Dallas in which five police officers were killed. Later that year in November, Trooper Danny Shaw was shot while on assignment on the Texas-Mexico border. Since the shootings, both have been able to return to work. While they may not be able to return to the duties in which they performed before the shootings, they have been assigned to other duties.

Sugarlands is sharing stories from 12 other groups of heroes and is asking the public to vote for the group or individual they believe are truly America's heroes until June 28, 2019 and the winners will be announced around July 4th holiday. To read the stories of Sugarlands' MoonShare Honoring America's Heroes nominees and vote, visit www.moonshare.org.

