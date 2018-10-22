From The Earth Brewing Company to celebrate one year anniversary

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From The Earth Brewing Company, located in Roswell, GA, is set to celebrate its one year anniversary with 16 house beers and three days of live music. The First Anniversary Fest is scheduled for October 26-28 weekend.

"This first year has gone by quickly and it's been a wild ride," states owner and operator Tim Stevens. "We knew we were onto something opening in the East Roswell area, but had no idea the response would be so huge, so we're celebrating our successful first year in style."

From The Earth will host its "First Anniversary Fest" starting Friday, Oct. 26 with live music, special seasonal and limited edition beer, food, and more at their brewery. Musical guests include From The Earth All-Stars (featuring members of Tedeschi Trucks Band), Todd Nance & Friends, Bloodkin, Jeff Mosier & Friends, Hoodoo Moon, Honeywood, Tray Dahl the Jugtime Ragband, and The Tyler Neal Band & Friends.

Attendees of the First Anniversary Fest will enjoy popular year-round offerings, plus all-new seasonal brews including (but not limited to) October (Marzen); You Wreck Me (Tropical IPA); Goin' Out West (West Coast IPA); Golden Spiral (Golden Ale); Ball of Confusion (German Ale); Moon Dance (Berliner); Midnight Rider (Porter); Cosmonaut (Imperial Stout); Brown Eyed Girl (Nut Brown Ale); Apple Bottom (FTE Apple Cider); Smoked Midnight Rider with Nocino; Citra dry-hopped Golden Ale; Raspberry Moon Dance; Passion Fruit Goin' Out West; Farmhouse (Saison); and Rebirtha (Belgian Strong).

"We've never released so many new beers on a single day before," Stevens says. "If you appreciate good beer and live music, there's no place else you're going to want to be that weekend."

For tickets to the First Anniversary Fest and to see the complete music line-up, go to: https://www.ftebrewing.com/shop/1st-anniversary-fest-ticket-sales

For more information, visit www.FTEBrewing.com, follow From the Earth on Twitter (@Fromtheearth_ga) and Instagram (@fromtheearthbrewing), call (770) 910-9799.

