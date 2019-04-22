E. & J. Gallo Winery Unveils "Women Behind the Wine" Empowerment Campaign

-- Scholarship and Awareness Program Supports Advancement of Women in the Wine Industry --



MODESTO, Calif., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery, through its Wine Dialogues platform, launched the Women Behind the Wine initiative to support professional development of women in the food and beverage business. This multi-faceted campaign focuses on the advancement and achievements of women in the industry.

"There is a tremendous opportunity to support women wanting to enter the industry or advance their careers in wine and spirits," states Joe C. Gallo, Vice President of LUX Wines and Channel Marketing. "Our field is complex, challenging, and most importantly, growing. Women Behind the Wine empowers women with meaningful educational experiences and champions a more innovative and inclusive category."

Women Behind the Wine (#womenbehindthewine) will:

Advance Education through $100,000 in Scholarships – From candidates aspiring to be a Master Sommelier to college students studying enology, a $100,000 grant to Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation (www.womenofthevine.com) will provide women in the food, wine, spirits, viticulture and hospitality industry the ability to pursue their education ambitions.





– From candidates aspiring to be a Master Sommelier to college students studying enology, a grant to Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation (www.womenofthevine.com) will provide women in the food, wine, spirits, viticulture and hospitality industry the ability to pursue their education ambitions. Celebrate Female Leadership – In an ongoing campaign, Women Behind the Wine will highlight some of today's most inspiring female leaders in the industry. In-store displays, trade events and print and social media will amplify these diverse and motivating stories to encourage others to follow in their footsteps.





– In an ongoing campaign, Women Behind the Wine will highlight some of today's most inspiring female leaders in the industry. In-store displays, trade events and print and social media will amplify these diverse and motivating stories to encourage others to follow in their footsteps. Generate Community Involvement through "Buy Wine, Fuel Dreams" Opportunity – Together with E. & J. Gallo Winery's retail and on-premise partners, consumers will be able to support the empowerment of women in the wine industry. The campaign aims to encourage conversation and networking among women and their allies, leading for support of women in the industry today and in the future.

Women Behind the Wine is an extension of the E. & J. Gallo Winery culture that encourages personal and professional development and celebrates the collaborative and innovative environment that is created when a person is recognized for their individual talents and potential. Join the movement and follow the Women Behind the Wine initiative at www.winedialogues.com/wbtw, www.facebook.com/winedialogues and www.instagram.com/winedialogues.

About Wine Dialogues:

With support from E. & J. Gallo Winery, Wine Dialogues engages industry retailers, experts and consumers in a conversation about the business and social aspects of fine wine retailing through current research, trends and commentary. To begin your dialogue, visit www.winedialogues.com, www.instagram@winedialogues and www.facebook.com/winedialogues.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

The Gallo portfolio is comprised of more than 100 unique brands, including Barefoot Cellars ®, Dark Horse®, and Gallo Family Vineyards®, as well as premium box wines The Naked Grape® and Vin Vault®. Premium offerings include Apothic®, Carnivor®, Chateau Souverain®, Columbia Winery®, Ecco Domani ®, Edna Valley Vineyard®, J Vineyards & Winery®, Louis M. Martini ®, MacMurray Estate Vineyards ®, Mirassou®, Orin Swift®, Talbott Vineyards®, and William Hill Estate®, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos®, Brancaia®, La Marca®, Las Rocas®, Martín Códax®, Whitehaven®, and LUX Wines®, importers of Allegrini ®, Argiano™, Jermann™, Pieropan™ and Renato Ratti™. Gallo Spirits offers New Amsterdam® Vodka and Gin and E&J Brandy®, in addition to imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay™, including The Dalmore™, Jura Single Malt™ and John Barr Blended™.

Email: public.relations@ejgallo.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e--j-gallo-winery-unveils-women-behind-the-wine-empowerment-campaign-300835811.html

SOURCE E. & J. Gallo Winery