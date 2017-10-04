E. & J. Gallo Winery Contributes $100,000 To Aid With Mexico City Earthquake

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery announced today that it has donated an additional $100,000 to the American Red Cross to aid with earthquake relief efforts in Mexico City. The funds are in addition to the $300,000 donation that the company previously made to the American Red Cross to assist with hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing support of the American Red Cross and their more than 2,000 volunteers who are providing much needed relief to those communities struck by last month's earthquake in Mexico City. On behalf of our employees and their families, as well as our distributor partners and vendors, we are making this additional contribution to help those impacted by this disaster," said Joseph E. Gallo, Chief Executive Officer and President of E. & J. Gallo Winery. "Our hearts go out to those affected."

In addition, E. & J. Gallo Winery confirmed its commitment to also match personal donations dollar for dollar made by its employees through the company's Employee Match Program.

The donation will assist the American Red Cross with providing shelter, food, and immediate disaster relief and recovery support.

