E. & J. Gallo Winery Continues To Bolster Luxury Spirits Portfolio With Addition Of Gruppo Montenegro

Partnership Includes Amaro Montenegro, Select Aperitivo, and Vecchia Romagna Brandy



MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced today that it will become the exclusive U.S. importer for Gruppo Montenegro and its portfolio of iconic Italian spirits, including Amaro Montenegro, Select Aperitivo and Vecchia Romagna Brandy.

"We are excited to become the U.S. partner for Gruppo Montenegro and look forward to adding their brands to our growing luxury spirits portfolio," said Britt West, Vice President of Marketing for Gallo Spirits. He added, "Gallo remains strongly committed to competing in the luxury spirits space with brands of the highest quality and authenticity. We look forward to furthering mixologist and consumer awareness and understanding of this growing segment of spirits."

Passionate about alchemy, founder Stanislao Cobianchi began his journey in the late 1800s exploring the world and collecting the finest botanicals from his travels. Ranging from sweet and citrusy to bitter and herbaceous, Amaro Montenegro has been made with the same secret blend of 40 botanicals for more than 130 years. Amaro Montenegro has received notable recognition by spirits connoisseurs around the globe, including World's Best Bitter at the 2017 International Wine and Spirits Competition and Best in Show Liqueur at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2018.

Select Aperitivo was created in 1920 in the heart of Venice. During the postwar period, when the popularity of the aperitif began to spread, the Spritz soon became a favorite, establishing Select Aperitivo as the star of the Venetian cocktail scene and the essential ingredient for making the Original Venetian Spritz. A precise selection of 30 botanicals undergo a complex process to achieve its distinctive, well-balanced, bittersweet taste.

"As a privately-owned Company, we are honored to partner with the Gallo family and appreciate their commitment to compete in the luxury spirits business. With this partnership, we look forward to unleashing the full potential of our portfolio in the U.S.," said Marco Ferrari, CEO of Gruppo Montenegro.

Through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and new brand innovations, Gallo has continued to evolve its spirits portfolio over the last decade. Gruppo Montenegro joins Gallo's U.S. luxury spirits portfolio, which includes The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch portfolio, Diplomático Rum, Jura Single Malt Scotch, Argonaut Brandy, and Germain-Robin Brandy. Select Aperitivo will retail for $27.99 and Amaro Montenegro will retail for $37.99.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Gruppo Montenegro

Founded in 1885, Gruppo Montenegro is a leading Italian Spirits and Food manufacturer. The Group's brands are icons of "Made in Italy" with strong brand equity. Gruppo Montenegro's products include: Amaro Montenegro, Select Aperitivo, Vecchia Romagna Brandy, and Rosso Antico Vermouth. The Group's success is a result of a consistent pursuit of excellence, respect for tradition and attention to product quality and sustainability; all values that have defined the Group since its foundation. Thanks to a solid national and international distribution network, the brands are true ambassadors of the Italian way of life.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

Gallo Spirits currently offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin, Familia Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Lo-Fi Aperitifs, E&J Brandy, Argonaut Brandy, Germain-Robin Brandy, Diplomático Rum, as well as imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura and John Barr. Premium wine offerings include J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Orin Swift, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Las Rocas, Martín Códax, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan, Renato Ratti and Tornatore.

PR Contacts :

Natalie Henderson

E. & J. Gallo Winery

(209) 341-6479

Natalie.Henderson@EJGallo.com

Ava Rollins

Gruppo Montenegro

(646) 450-2757

Ava@AvaRollins.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e--j-gallo-winery-continues-to-bolster-luxury-spirits-portfolio-with-addition-of-gruppo-montenegro-300801433.html

SOURCE E. & J. Gallo Winery