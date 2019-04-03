E. & J. Gallo Winery Announces Deal With Constellation Brands

Purchase Includes Portfolio of 30+ Brands and Six Wineries Located in California, Washington and New York



MODESTO, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Constellation Brands, Inc. to purchase more than 30 wine and spirits brands, along with six winemaking facilities located in California, Washington, and New York.

According to Joseph E. Gallo, chief executive officer of Gallo, "We are committed to remaining a family-owned company focused on growing the wine industry. While we continue to invest in our premium and luxury businesses, we see a tremendous opportunity with this acquisition to bring new consumers into the wine category." He added, "We will continue to provide our customers and consumers with quality products at every price point."

More than 30 brands will join the Gallo portfolio, including Clos du Bois, Black Box, Estancia, Mark West, Wild Horse, Franciscan, and Ravenswood.

Also, as part of the agreement, Gallo will acquire several production facilities across the US. The included wineries are Mission Bell, Turner Road Vintners, Clos du Bois and Wild Horse in California, Hogue Cellars in Washington, and Canandaigua in New York.

Through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and new brand innovations, Gallo has continued to expand and diversify its portfolio across all price points to meet growing consumer demand and evolving preferences.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery with more than 6,500 global employees and is the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

The Gallo portfolio is comprised of more than 100 unique brands, including Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards, as well as premium box wines The Naked Grape and Vin Vault. Premium offerings include Apothic, Carnivor, Chateau Souverain, Columbia Winery, Ecco Domani, Edna Valley Vineyard, J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Mirassou, Orin Swift, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Las Rocas, Martín Códax, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan and Renato Ratti. Gallo Spirits currently offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin, Familia Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Lo-Fi Aperitifs, E&J Brandy, Argonaut Brandy, Germain-Robin Brandy, Diplomático Rum, as well as imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura and John Barr.

