E. & J. Gallo Continues To Expand Its Luxury Spirits Portfolio With Luxury Tequila Brand - Don Fulano

Tequila Rooted in Generations of Agave Farming Strengthens Gallo's Role as a Rising Leader in the Luxury Spirits Category

MODESTO, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announces its Spirits Division will become the exclusive U.S. importer for the family-owned and operated estate tequila producer, Don Fulano.

"With Don Fulano's mission of producing exceptional tequila, and Gallo making a name for itself in the luxury spirits category, the partnership seemed natural," said Britt West, Vice President and General Manager for Gallo Spirits. "We recognize the demand for luxury tequila, which is growing at twice the rate of whiskey, and we see the potential for Don Fulano to flourish in the market. We couldn't be more excited for this partnership," he added.

The Fonseca family has been dedicated to agave farming for five generations, which led to their venture in tequila production. They are one of only two producers to offer 100% estate grown and bottled tequila. All of the agave plants are hand selected for maturity, plant by plant. The tequila is crafted using a dual distillation process, comprised of a double column still and a traditional copper pot still, which is used exclusively by Don Fulano to produce consistent, high-quality tequila.

"We are honored to partner with E. & J. Gallo," said Sergio Mendoza, Founder of Don Fulano. "We know this partnership will accelerate the visibility of our brand throughout the U.S. and will forge our brand's place among the leaders in the luxury tequila category."

The brand's range includes Don Fulano Blanco ($50), Don Fulano Blanco Fuerte 100 Proof ($60), Don Fulano Reposado ($60), Don Fulano Añejo ($80) and Don Fulano Imperial Extra Añejo ($190).

Don Fulano joins Gallo's growing lineup of luxury spirits brands, including The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch portfolio, Diplomático Rum, Jura Single Malt Scotch, Amaro Montenegro, and Argonaut and Germain-Robin Brandy.

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery with more than 6,500 global employees and is the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

Gallo Spirits currently offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin, High Noon Sun Sips Hard Seltzer, Familia Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Lo-Fi Aperitifs, E&J Brandy, Argonaut Brandy, Germain-Robin Brandy, Diplomático Rum, the Gruppo Montenegro portfolio including Amaro Montenegro, Select Aperitivo and Vecchia Romagna Brandy as well as imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura and John Barr. Premium wine offerings include J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Orin Swift, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Las Rocas, Martín Códax, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan, Renato Ratti and Tornatore.

