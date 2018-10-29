Dunn Brothers Coffee(TM) Chooses Qu(TM) as Their Next-Generation POS Platform

Qu's scalable platform continues to expand market share in high-volume enterprise coffee chains

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qu™ (formerly Gusto POS), the company that is reimagining the role of Point of Sale (POS), has announced its partnership with Dunn Brothers Coffee™, with 80 locations across 8 states. Qu will replace Dunn Brothers Coffee's current POS system at all locations. This partnership reflects Qu's continued expansion in the enterprise coffee segment, validating its ability to handle very high volumes of transactions at peak hours.

Qu's API-first architecture enables an easy transition away from legacy POS systems and meets the growing need for a modern solution offering the flexibility to better accommodate ever-changing guest preferences and restaurant technology.

"Qu is the platform we believe will future-proof our brand from a technology perspective," said Kim Plahn, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. "We were attracted to its ease of use and its ability to unlock deeper integrations with our existing partners and potential future partners. Best of all, Qu's exclusive focus on enterprise restaurant chains gives us confidence it can scale up as we grow."

In addition to its API-first architecture, Qu delivers an omni-channel ordering solution that enables order taking anywhere, anytime; a modern, gesture-based, conversational ordering design that delights staff and increases order accuracy; a cloud-deployed, but not cloud-dependent, architecture that keeps working even when the internet or cloud goes down; a rugged hardware platform that has been restaurant proven for decades; a virtual store-grouping model that eases enterprise management, and the ability for clients to choose their payment processor.

Dunn Brothers Coffee has had success leveraging best-in-class partners for loyalty, web ordering and other restaurant operations to deliver a modern guest experience. To complement their existing partner base, they were seeking a point of sale platform that is faster, nimbler, and more flexible than their current legacy system. "Dunn Brothers Coffee is a leading brand with a loyal customer base spanning the mid-west," said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. "We are excited that they chose Qu's POS platform to help power their ongoing success. We look forward to working with their team of innovative professionals who have a mindset toward the future, and who recognize that Qu's API-first architecture will enable them to work more efficiently with their partner ecosystem – today and beyond."

About Qu™

Qu™, formerly Gusto®, is going beyond traditional Point of Sale (POS) technology with a singular focus on fast casual and quick service restaurant chains. Leveraging an API-first approach and a core suite of omni-channel ordering solutions, Qu delivers an enterprise-scale, cloud-based POS solution that's fast, flexible, and forward-thinking, making it easy to implement, easy to use, and easy to afford. Improved guest experience, best-in-class integrations, centralized enterprise management, and payment processor choice are some of the reasons leading restaurant chains choose Qu to help them move faster, stay nimble, and increase profits. Learn more at www.qubeyond.com or email sales@qubeyond.com.

About Dunn Brothers Coffee™

Founded in 1987, Dunn Brothers Coffee has maintained the original mission to: roast coffee in small batches, serve the freshest brew possible and put communities at the core of the business. This Minneapolis-based, award-winning coffee company lives this mission through sustainable and ethical sourcing practices, in-store roasting, artisan handmade premium beverages and foods, and community-connected local ownership. For more information, visit www.dunnbrothers.com

