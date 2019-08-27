Dunkin' Partners With Waze by Going Gold to Raise Awareness and Funds During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Funds raised will benefit the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation to send kids with cancer to 10 camps across the country



CANTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dunkin' announces a partnership with Waze to support the golden goal of raising up to $100,000 in September for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation and send kids with cancer to 10 special camps across the country. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of kids affected by cancer and the need for children's cancer treatment and care. The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is the charitable organization powered by Dunkin' and its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees.

Waze users are now able to download a Change Voice pack and receive navigation guidance from kids impacted by cancer. This marks the first time Waze is doing a Change Voice pack for a philanthropic cause and for every download of this special voice pack by Waze users, Dunkin' will make a donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation, up to $100,000. Additionally, in September all Dunkin' locations will be represented on Waze with gold pins, as the color gold has been designated to show support for and raise awareness of childhood cancer since 1997.

"Every day, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer, and one in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they turn 20. The goal of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is to drive awareness of this critical issue and to provide support to organizations dedicated to assisting young cancer patients and their families," said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is thankful to Waze for helping us raise awareness for this special month and for supporting our efforts to provide grants to camps dedicated to bringing joy to these young patients."

"We're excited that the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is leveraging the Waze community to go gold with this important message," said Emma Weisberg, Global Head of Waze Ads Marketing. "We hope the special Change Voice pack paired with gold Dunkin' pins on the Waze map raises awareness around this campaign and the great work Dunkin's Joy in Childhood Foundation is doing. Waze users can Drive with Joy and know they're contributing to a good cause."

With the mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals, and nonprofit organizations directly committed to serving kids when they need it most. In 2019 the Joy in Childhood Foundation will grant more than $5 million and has granted over $20 million since its inception. To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit https://www.bringjoy.org/ or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JoyInChildhoodFoundation/ .

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 42 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

About Waze

Waze is where people and technology meet to solve transportation challenges. It's a platform that empowers communities to contribute road data, edit Waze maps, and carpool to improve the way we move about the world. Thanks to Wazers everywhere, Waze is able to partner with municipalities and transit authorities to reduce traffic and congestion—leveraging current infrastructure while impacting city planning.

A world with better transportation doesn't have to be in the distant future. By harnessing the power of community to reverse negative trends in transportation, Waze can create a world where traffic is history.

About the Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Joy in Childhood Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, powered by Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. The Foundation's goal is to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation brings together a wide range of stakeholders — including franchisees, crew members, employees, partners and guests — and partners with food banks, children's hospitals, and nonprofit organizations directly committed to serving kids when they need it most. In 2019 the Joy in Childhood Foundation will grant more than $5 million and has granted over $20 million since its inception. For more information and to learn about our Dogs for Joy program, please visit www.bringjoy.org .



