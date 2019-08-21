Dunkin' Launches New Burrito Bowls to Help Guests Power Through Fall

Dunkin's long-awaited fall lineup arrives today, led by classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees and new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte



CANTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With autumn on the way, Dunkin' is giving guests new innovative menu choices and returning fall favorites – perfect for powering through the change in season. Following the success of Dunkin' Bowls, first available for a limited time earlier this year, Dunkin' today launched new Burrito Bowls, served in two varieties full of delicious flavors, vegetables and protein for exciting new options for eating on-the-run. Dunkin' is also delighting fans today by officially welcoming back its highly anticipated fall menu featuring all things pumpkin led by Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, baked goods, and more.

Introducing new Burrito Bowls

Available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a limited time, Dunkin' is offering guests the choice of two new Burrito Bowls to pair with their favorite Dunkin' beverages:

Fire Roasted Veggie Bowl: For an easy, accessible way to eat a little better, Dunkin's Fire Roasted Veggie Bowl offers a better-for-you option made with eggs, cauliflower, brown rice, Monterey Jack cheese, pepper jack cheese and mix of fire-roasted veggies including onions, red and green bell peppers, corn and black beans with chipotle sauce. It delivers 15g of protein at 250 calories.

The Fire Roasted Veggie Bowl joins other better-for-you Dunkin' products, such as the Power Breakfast Sandwich, a fan-favorite since its introduction earlier this year. At 370 calories, the Power Breakfast Sandwich has 20 grams of whole grains and offers 24 grams of protein.

Chorizo Bowl: For a heartier Burrito Bowl choice, Dunkin's new Chorizo Bowl features eggs, diced chorizo, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, brown rice, red bell peppers, poblano peppers, red quinoa and smoky tomato sauce.

Pumpkin is back today

Dunkin's long-awaited fall lineup arrives at participating Dunkin' restaurants today, and once again Dunkin' is offering one of the largest varieties of pumpkin choices of any national restaurant chain, including:

NEW Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte: Available hot or iced, the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte features pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping for a tasty new seasonal sip.

Pumpkin Flavored Coffees: The classic choice to fuel up for fall, Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl is available in hot or iced coffee, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

NEW Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats: Dunkin's Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. Perfect for sharing with friends this fall, guests can also enjoy Apple Cider MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats.

Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats and Muffin: Dunkin's Pumpkin Donut is a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as bite-size MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Dunkin's Pumpkin Muffin is topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.

Pumpkin K-Cup® Pods: Guests can take the taste of Pumpkin home with Dunkin's Pumpkin K-Cup® Pods, available at participating Dunkin' restaurants for a limited time. Pumpkin flavored K-Cup® Pods and packaged coffee will also be available in grocery and other retailers nationwide as well as online at http://shop.dunkindonuts.com .

Pumpkin Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee: To satisfy pumpkin cravings when on-the-go, bottled Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee returns to Dunkin's line of ready-to-drink iced coffee beverages. Delivering the quality and great taste that millions of guests expect from Dunkin's signature iced coffee served at its restaurants, bottled Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee is now available for a limited time at grocery, drug, convenience stores and mass merchandisers nationwide.

