Dunkin' Dresses Up Its Espresso Experience With Three New Signature Lattes

Blueberry Crisp Latte, Caramel Craze Latte and Cocoa Mocha Latte offer decadent, delicious new choices for espresso drinkers across AmericaOn Tax Day, Dunkin' is offering DD Perks® Rewards Members a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee for $1



CANTON, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' continues to elevate itself as the brand offering exceptional espresso choices, taking lattes to the next level with the introduction of three new Signature Lattes. Handcrafted and dressed up with exciting flavors and toppings for an artful presentation and a rich, indulgent taste, Dunkin's decadent and delicious Signature Latte varieties include:

The Blueberry Crisp Latte features blueberry and caramel flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel flavored drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping.

The Caramel Craze Latte includes a caramel flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a caramel flavored drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping.

The Cocoa Mocha Latte has a mocha flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder.

All three new lattes are available hot or iced and are now being served as part of the brand's espresso lineup at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin's new espresso experience marked one of the most transformative product initiatives in recent brand history. With new state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile, the brand that already keeps America running with great coffee is now recognized for great-tasting espresso drinks and continuing to grow its share of the hot and iced espresso category.

According to Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin' U.S., "We believe that everyone deserves a delicious espresso whether it is a classic drink or a more elaborate creation. Our new espresso experience has established Dunkin' as the place where even the most discerning espresso enthusiast can enjoy high-quality lattes, cappuccinos and more, served fast and at a great value any time of day. With our three new Signature Lattes, guests can now treat themselves to Dunkin's premium espresso combined with the kinds of fun flavors our fans love from our brand, along with special toppings for a little extra enjoyment."

Dunkin' today also announced a way to help refill optimism for its loyal guests on a day they might need it most, Tax Day. On Monday, April 15, Dunkin' is offering its over 10 million DD Perks® Rewards Members a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee for $1 all day at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin' recently unveiled several limited-time menu items perfect for the start of spring. To make the season especially happy and colorful, Dunkin' has turned to one of the most iconic treats of Easter, serving a PEEPS® Donut with white icing, a special green and egg-shaped sprinkle blend and a mini yellow PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick on top. New PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Coffee brings the delightful, creamy taste of classic PEEPS® Marshmallow to Dunkin's hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

Also available in April, Dunkin's new Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew offers the brand's ultra-smooth, full-bodied Cold Brew with the classic combo of chocolate and cherry flavors. Guests can enjoy the newest Cold Brew flavor as part of the special offer of any medium-sized Dunkin' Cold Brew for only $2 from 2 PM to 6 PM during April.

For another refreshing and revitalizing beverage option, Dunkin' is serving Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade. Made from real lemon juice, these authentic lemonades offer a cool twist on a warm weather favorite. And, as the days get warmer, Dunkin's new Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich heats things up more with egg, American cheese and four strips of sweet Sriracha bacon, served on a croissant.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Excludes Cold Brew. Almond milk may be an additional charge.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,800 restaurants in 44 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Cronin

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-5200

Lindsay.Cronin@dunkinbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-dresses-up-its-espresso-experience-with-three-new-signature-lattes-300822902.html

SOURCE Dunkin'