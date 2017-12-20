Dunkin' Donuts Welcomes The Darkest Day In A Bold Way

Winter will arrive at Dunkin' with first national animated Snapchat filter and #DunkinDarker event and a new DDark Roasted beer in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the darkest day of the year descends upon the U.S., Dunkin' Donuts will celebrate the solstice by helping people welcome winter and embrace the darkness. Tomorrow, December 21, Dunkin' Donuts will make the most of the shortest day of the year to keep fans running through the darkest day in a bold way:

The first nationwide animated Snapchat filter: Fans all throughout the country can show and share their dark side and add some extra fun to their photos and videos with a special Dunkin' Donuts animated Snapchat filter in honor of the darkest day. This marks the very first time Snapchat has ever made an animated filter available nationwide.

Discover #DunkinDarker: Follow along as the Dunkin' Donuts' Twitter page becomes @DunkinDarker, and tune into the brand's #DunkinDarker Facebook event, which will offer a full day of tips and tricks, facts and fun games, prizes and surprises, as well as a special livestream event, to help people conquer the darkness. Fans can RSVP on Facebook now at https://www.facebook.com/events/2111777445717101/.

DDark Roasted Brew: In Dunkin' Donuts' home state of Massachusetts, the brand has partnered with Wormtown Brewery to launch DDark Roasted Brew, the first beer to be brewed with Dunkin' Donuts Dark Roast beans. This decadent stout-style beer features full-roasted coffee flavor reminiscent of freshly-ground beans with a creamy mouthfeel. DDark Roasted Brew will be available exclusively for purchase on draught at Wormtown Brewery's Tap Room in Worcester, Massachusetts beginning at the winter solstice, 11:28 a.m. on December 21.

For a bold beverage perfect for the darkest day, Dunkin' Donuts' Dark Roast Coffee offers a bold flavor and the smooth finish associated with Dunkin's signature Original Blend, but without the bitterness typically associated with most dark roast coffees. Dunkin' Donuts' Dark Roast is also Rainforest Alliance Certified. Rainforest Alliance certification helps to protect wildlife; safeguard soils and waterways; and improve quality of life for workers, their families and local communities in order to achieve true, long-term sustainability. For some extra delight with the dark, pair Dunkin' Donuts' Dark Roast with the brand's signature Chocolate Glazed Donuts or MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats.

According to Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin' Donuts U.S., "We know how tough it can be to keep up the positive energy when the days are shorter and darker. As the brand that keeps people running every day, we're welcoming winter and the darkest day of the year in several bold, innovative and surprising ways, including the first ever national animated Snapchat filter, a special #DunkinDarker event and new Dark Roast beer, to inspire our fans to enjoy our Dark Roast Coffee and face and embrace the darkness."

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin' Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running. The company has more than 12,400 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Cronin

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-5200

Lindsay.Cronin@dunkinbrands.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-donuts-welcomes-the-darkest-day-in-a-bold-way-300573945.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Donuts