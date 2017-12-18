Dunkin' Donuts Taps Wormtown Brewery for Limited Edition DDark Roasted Brew

In honor of darkest day of the year, Wormtown Brewery's newest beer will be first ever to be brewed with Dunkin' Donuts' Dark Roast CoffeeGuests invited to ceremonial keg tapping timed to the winter solstice on December 21

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the darkest day of the year – December 21 – Dunkin' Donuts and Wormtown Brewery today announce a partnership to launch DDark Roasted Brew, the first beer to be brewed with Dunkin' Donuts Dark Roast beans. This decadent stout-style beer features full-roasted coffee flavor reminiscent of freshly-ground beans with a creamy mouthfeel. DDark Roasted Brew will be available exclusively for purchase on draught at Wormtown Brewery's Tap Room in Worcester beginning at the winter solstice, 11:28 a.m. on December 21, 2017.

"We're thrilled to partner with Wormtown to launch DDark Roasted Brew," said Rob Branca, a local Dunkin' Donuts franchise owner in Worcester, MA. "Worcester is home to one of the first Dunkin' Donuts restaurants so we know how much residents love the brand and our coffee. This partnership with Wormtown continues to drive innovation in Worcester and we are excited to brew up something extra bold to help our loyal guests to celebrate the darkest day of the year."

To celebrate this special release, Wormtown Brewery and Rob Branca will be joining forces to donate $11,500 to the Worcester Food Bank to help the local community make the most out of the holiday season.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Dunkin' Donuts on our latest beer," said Scott Drake, Head Brewer at Wormtown Brewery. "We're confident this beer is going to be an instant favorite for New Englanders this holiday season, and the fact that we're able to give back to Worcester-area families through this partnership just makes it that much better."

Dunkin' Donuts and Wormtown fans are invited to attend a ceremonial keg tapping event during the winter solstice at 11:28 a.m. on December 21, 2017 at Wormtown Brewery's Tap Room, located at 72 Shrewsbury Street. Guests will have the chance to enjoy special donut and beer pairings created by the Dunkin' Donuts Culinary Team, like the Double Chocolate Cake Donut with DDark Roasted Brew, where the smooth body of the beer complements the creaminess of the chocolate icing, finishing with notes of Dark Roast Coffee, malt and chocolate cake. Plus, the first one hundred guests will receive a special gift bag to help celebrate the official start of the winter season.

Follow @DunkinBoston and @WormtownBrewery for additional details about the DDark Roasted Brew.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running. The company has more than 12,400 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Wormtown Brewery

Wormtown Brewery began in a small ice cream shop on Park Avenue in Worcester, MA in 2010. In 2015, after five years crammed in that location and 13 months of construction, Wormtown Brewery opened the doors to its new location, in the heart of Worcester, on Shrewsbury Street where it continues to grow today. Wormtown Brewery is dedicated to putting "A Piece of Mass in Every Glass" and works with many local farms as they believe sourcing ingredients locally ensures that they are the freshest possible for the freshest beer. For more information, visit www.wormtownbrewery.com.

Press Contact:

Amanda Harris

RF|Binder

Amanda.Harris@RFBinder.com

(781) 559-0460

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-donuts-taps-wormtown-brewery-for-limited-edition-ddark-roasted-brew-300572257.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Donuts