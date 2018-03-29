Dunkin' Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6

New Caramel Chocoholic Donut brings for spring a new take on the classic combo of chocolate and caramel

CANTON, Mass., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, Dunkin' Donuts has several ways to celebrate a sweet spring. With warmer weather on its way, Dunkin' Donuts is giving guests a great opportunity to try a taste of its rich, smooth Cold Brew coffee as part of a special nationwide Cold Brew tasting event on Friday, April 6. Guests will receive a complimentary sample (3.5-ounce) from 10 AM to 2 PM at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide, while supplies last. Dunkin' Donuts Cold Brew is crafted by hand in small batches, prepared by steeping a special blend of coffee in cold water for 12 hours. This longer process extracts a uniquely distinctive, inherently sweeter flavor from the beans reminiscent of dark chocolate.

For chocolate fans, Dunkin' Donuts brings for spring a new take on the classic chocolate and caramel combo with the new Caramel Chocoholic Donut. Featuring a classic chocolate donut frosted with caramel icing, sprinkled with semi-sweet chocolate curls and finished with a drizzle of caramel icing, the Caramel Chocoholic Donut is available beginning Monday, April 2 at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide. For another donut choice to welcome spring, Dunkin' Donuts is also offering the Spring Fling Donut. Introduced earlier in the season, the Spring Fling Donut is a classic frosted donut, featuring all the colors of spring, with purple colored icing and sprinkled with colorful flower sprinkles.

In April coffee lovers can continue to enjoy the delicious taste of Girl Scout Cookies® in their favorite Dunkin' coffees and beverages. Dunkin' Donuts, under a licensing agreement with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) earlier this year launched three coffee flavors inspired by iconic Girl Scout Cookie™ varieties: Thin Mints®, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie. These popular flavors are available through May in the brand's full lineup of hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

Finally, Dunkin' Donuts brings a little heat to early spring, as the Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich remains on the menu in April. The Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich includes a double portion of caramelized brown sugar chipotle bacon – made with real brown sugar and chipotle seasonings – along with egg and cheese served on a freshly made buttery, flaky croissant. The new Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is also available as a Wake-Up Wrap®, with ½ egg, a slice of cheese and two slices of the special seasoned bacon, served on a small flour tortilla.

