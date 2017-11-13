Dunkin' Donuts' Perks Week Presented By Masterpass Begins Today, Bringing Early Holiday Presents to DD Perks Rewards Program Members

Special daily deals, including free beverages, offered for DD Perks Rewards members today through FridayAll DD Perks members who make a purchase using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering on Thursday, November 16 will receive a free beverage and be entered to win a $5,000 Ultimate Shopping Spree Sweepstakes

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season but days away, Dunkin' Donuts, in partnership with Masterpass by Mastercard, today launched a new Perks Week, bringing five days of presents to its most loyal guests, including free beverages. Beginning today and continuing through Friday, November 17, Dunkin' Donuts' popular Perks Week program brings the more than 7.5 million members of the DD Perks® Rewards Program a special daily deal, as well as a special week-long offer. All offers are open to both existing DD Perks members and anyone who enrolls during the week.

All week long, new and existing members who reload their Perks enrolled DD Card using Masterpass, the digital payment service from Mastercard, will receive $5 loaded directly onto their enrolled DD Card. Customers using auto reload will not qualify for the $5 reload bonus.

Daily deals for this Perks Week include:

Monday, 11/13: Earn a free beverage (200 points) by enrolling in Auto Reload (limit one per DD Perks member.)

Tuesday, 11/14: Buy a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee after 12 p.m. via On-the-Go Mobile Ordering and get 100 bonus points (limit one per DD Perks member.)

Wednesday, 11/15: Earn double points on all On-the-Go Mobile Ordering purchases.

Thursday, 11/16: Earn a free beverage (200 points) for using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering (limit one per DD Perks member.)

Friday, 11/17: Purchase a Large or Extra Large Hot Coffee and earn 100 bonus points (limit one per DD Perks member.)

Additionally, all DD Perks members who make a purchase through On-the-Go Mobile Ordering on Thursday, November 16 will be entered to win a $5,000 Ultimate Shopping Spree Sweepstakes. No Purchase Necessary. 18+. US only. Ends 11/16/17. For details on how to enter without purchase, and for official rules, please visit http://ddsweeps.com/.

Dunkin' Donuts now has more than 7.5 million DD Perks members. According to Sherrill Kaplan, Vice President of Digital Marketing and Innovation for Dunkin' Donuts U.S., the Perks Week program has proven to be a popular way for the brand to recognize its most loyal guests. "We are excited to bring back this program again, rewarding both new and existing DD Perks members in appreciation for their loyalty and passion for our brand. The program has proven to be successful, with our most recent Perks Week program in May generating higher DD Perks sales with a larger On-the-Go Mobile Ordering mix than any other week in 2017. We also saw our highest volume of mobile orders since the launch of the platform, and new user trial rates doubling during the week."

"We are excited to partner with Dunkin' Donuts during Perks Week, presenting exclusive Masterpass offers to current and new DD Perks members," said Linda Kirkpatrick, Executive Vice President, Merchants and Acceptance, Mastercard. "Together with Dunkin', we're combining cutting edge payments technology with valuable offers to celebrate the holiday season and promote one of the most successful loyalty programs in the world."

Earlier this year, Dunkin' Donuts began accepting Masterpass by Mastercard as a new digital payment option so guests can quickly and easily purchase and reload virtual Dunkin' Donuts cards on DunkinDonuts.com and the Dunkin' Mobile App. Using Masterpass on DunkinDonuts.com and in the Dunkin' Mobile App to purchase or reload a DD Card ensures your morning cup of coffee is never further than a tap away.

The DD Perks Rewards Program rewards guests nationwide with points toward free Dunkin' Donuts beverages for every visit they make at participating Dunkin' Donuts locations. With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' Donuts when they pay using an enrolled DD Card, either plastic or via the Dunkin' Mobile App. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants. To enroll in DD Perks and for complete details about the program, visit www.DDPerks.com.

Dunkin' Donuts gives DD Perks members the exclusive opportunity to order ahead and speed past the line in store through On-the-Go Mobile Ordering. DD Perks members can place a mobile order up to 24 hours in advance, select their desired location, and then simply confirm via the Dunkin' Donuts Mobile® App when they are ready to pick up their order inside the restaurant, or at the drive-thru. The order is automatically paid for using their Dunkin' Donuts Card within the App. In the restaurant, DD Perks members have no need to wait, as they can speed past the line in store and go straight to pick up their items at a designated area. They also have the ability to save their recent orders as a favorite to speed up their next Dunkin' run.

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin' Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

