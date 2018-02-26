Dunkin' Donuts Moves Towards March with New Menu Items

Donut lovers can enjoy new Mint Brownie Donut, Spring Fling Donut and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treatsNew breakfast sandwich offerings include new Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and new Double Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring just around the corner, Dunkin' Donuts is welcoming the warmer weather with exciting new menu items available now to put a spring in the step of coffee, chocolate, donut and breakfast sandwich fans nationwide. Leading off, Dunkin' Donuts has two new donut varieties, the Mint Brownie Donut and the Spring Fling Donut and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Perfect for a sweet St. Patrick's Day celebration, the Mint Brownie Donut is filled with mint brownie batter-flavored buttercreme, topped with light green dipping icing sprinkled with brownie crumbles. The Spring Fling Donut has dark purple icing and special flower sprinkles, while the Spring Fling MUNCHKINS® are old fashioned MUNCHKINS® cold dipped and rolled in flower sprinkles.

Dunkin' Donuts' new Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich features the brand's newest take on seasoned bacon, following such recent offerings as Sweet Black Pepper Bacon and Maple Sugar Bacon. Featuring a little sweet and a little heat, the Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich includes a double portion of caramelized brown sugar chipotle bacon – made with real brown sugar and chipotle seasonings – along with egg and cheese served on a freshly made buttery, flaky croissant. The new Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is also available as a Wake-Up Wrap®, with ½ egg, a slice of cheese and two slices of the special seasoned bacon, served on a small flour tortilla.

Dunkin' Donuts has also doubled down on delicious sausage with the new Double Sausage Breakfast Sandwich. The hearty new sandwich features a double portion of sausage with egg and cheese, served on an oven-toasted bagel.

"We are constantly evolving our menu to bring our guests exciting new food options that pair perfectly with our signature coffee," said Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin' Donuts U.S. "The new Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich features seasoned bacon that combines the sweetness of rich brown sugar with a touch of heat, while the Double Sausage Breakfast Sandwich is a new twist on a classic breakfast sandwich."

The new Mint Brownie Donut, Spring Fling Donut and MUNCHKINS®, and Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich are available for a limited time beginning today at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants across the country. The Double Sausage Breakfast Sandwich joins the brand's regular breakfast sandwich lineup at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants by mid-March.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,400 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

