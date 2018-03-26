Dunkin' Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media

CANTON, Mass., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Donuts today announced Keith Lusby, 47, as the company's new Vice President, Media. Mr. Lusby will lead Dunkin' Donuts U.S. media planning, buying and placement strategies, from traditional media programming to innovative digital and emerging media partnerships. He will report directly to Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin' Donuts U.S.

With 25 years of marketing experience, Mr. Lusby has led successful, integrated campaigns for several global consumer brands. He comes to Dunkin' Brands from MullenLowe Mediahub, named Adweek's 2017 U.S. Media Agency of the Year, where he led a 140-person media team supporting campaigns for brands including Chipotle, JetBlue, Ulta Beauty and Staples. Previously, Mr. Lusby held leadership positions with Carat and with Young & Rubicam, designing media strategies and plans for brands including Reebok, Pfizer, AT&T and Procter & Gamble.

"Keith is an accomplished marketer with extensive experience leading successful consumer-centric media plans for iconic brands," said Tony Weisman. "Under his direction, we look forward to developing exciting ways to promote the Dunkin' Donuts brand across a broad spectrum of channels, from television to new opportunities in digital and emerging media."

Mr. Lusby is the recipient of numerous prestigious marketing awards, including several Effies and a Silver Cannes Lion Award. He was named an Adweek Media All-Star in 2013.

