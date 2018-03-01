Dunkin' Donuts of Greater Philadelphia to Award $50,000 in Scholarships to Regional High School Students

Dunkin' Donuts' ninth annual regional scholarship program begins accepting nominations through April 15

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Donuts and its greater Philadelphia-area franchisees today announced the launch of its ninth annual Dunkin' Donuts Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program, which will award $50,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors.

In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin' Donuts will award 25 current high school seniors throughout the greater Philadelphia region a $2,000 academic scholarship to an accredited two-or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2018. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and local community.

"The Dunkin' Donuts Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program is an opportunity for Dunkin' Donuts and its Philadelphia-area franchisees to support the local communities that support us as local business owners," said Perry Shah, Dunkin' Donuts franchisee and chairman of the Dunkin' Donuts Philadelphia advertising committee. "To date, the program has awarded $300,000 in scholarships to 200 outstanding high school seniors. As we enter into the ninth year of the program, we look forward to recognizing 25 more recipients and helping ease the financial burden of college for deserving students throughout the region."

Applications for the ninth annual Dunkin' Donuts Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 15. Students must reside in Southeastern PA, Southern NJ, or Kent and New Castle counties DE to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dunkinphilly.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Scholarship America was founded in 1958, on the revolutionary idea that community support of scholarships could bring college education within reach for millions of students who couldn't otherwise afford it. Today, we continue those efforts to make postsecondary success a possibility for all students. Scholarship America supports 13,000 scholarship and education assistance programs across the nation and around the world.

