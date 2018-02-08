dunkin donuts
Dunkin' Donuts
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Coffee & Tea
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Coffee & Tea

Dunkin' Donuts Replacing Foam With Paper Cups by 2020

By
Editor
In a move to become more environmentally conscious

McDonald’s recently announced its decision to eliminate plastic cups from its restaurants and now Dunkin’ Donuts is following suit. The chain just announced it will use double-walled paper cups in a move to ditch the famous foam by 2020.

more coffee stories

According to a release, much of the brand’s international markets already use paper cups as does the next generation concept store, which opened in mid-January in Quincy, Massachusetts. All New York City and California shops are expected to implement the new container in the spring of 2018.

Coffee fiends, worry not. Although Dunkin’ Donuts is ditching the white, orange, and pink polystyrene we’ve grown to know and love, the double-walled paper cup is expected to retain just as much heat without burning your hands.

A post shared by dunkindonuts (@dunkindonuts) on

“With more than 9,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the U.S. alone, our decision to eliminate foam cups is significant for both our brand and our industry. We have a responsibility to improve our packaging, making it better for the planet while still meeting the needs of our guests,” chief communications and sustainability officer Karen Raskopf said in a release. “Transitioning away from foam has been a critical goal for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., and with the double-walled cup, we will be able to offer a replacement that meets the needs and expectations of both our customers and the communities we serve.”

Many are applauding the coffee chain for its environmentally-conscious decision and naturally, others are not.

“Yay so happy you guys are changing over to paper instead of styrafoam! Hopefully the paper cups are made from recycled paper products too!” @gayzdoitbetter gloated.

“You guys ROCK!” @Loraxpro wrote, followed by hashtags “ecofriendly” and “coffee.”

“Does this mean I can’t get a Styrofoam cup with my iced coffees anymore? Because, honestly, that’s more important,” @ikediggity asked.

“I’ll never buy your coffee again. Styrofoam or nothing!” @kryznic exclaimed.

Perhaps he can just make his coffee at home with one of the healthiest (and unhealthiest) creamers. Or his friends can throw him an eco-friendly pity party: Here’s how.

Click for slideshow
The Best Doughnuts in Every State Gallery
Related Links
15 Innovative Coffee Mug Designs SlideshowCoffee Can Supercharge Your Workout — but Only If You Rarely Drink CaffeineThe Fascinating Origins of the 25 Biggest Chain RestaurantsThe 15 Best Breakfast Foods to Help You Ace a Job Interview
Tags
news
Dunkin Donuts
coffee
styrafoam
Foam
sustainability
eco-friendly
twitter