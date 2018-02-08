McDonald’s recently announced its decision to eliminate plastic cups from its restaurants and now Dunkin’ Donuts is following suit. The chain just announced it will use double-walled paper cups in a move to ditch the famous foam by 2020.

According to a release, much of the brand’s international markets already use paper cups as does the next generation concept store, which opened in mid-January in Quincy, Massachusetts. All New York City and California shops are expected to implement the new container in the spring of 2018.

Coffee fiends, worry not. Although Dunkin’ Donuts is ditching the white, orange, and pink polystyrene we’ve grown to know and love, the double-walled paper cup is expected to retain just as much heat without burning your hands.

“With more than 9,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the U.S. alone, our decision to eliminate foam cups is significant for both our brand and our industry. We have a responsibility to improve our packaging, making it better for the planet while still meeting the needs of our guests,” chief communications and sustainability officer Karen Raskopf said in a release. “Transitioning away from foam has been a critical goal for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., and with the double-walled cup, we will be able to offer a replacement that meets the needs and expectations of both our customers and the communities we serve.”

Many are applauding the coffee chain for its environmentally-conscious decision and naturally, others are not.

“Yay so happy you guys are changing over to paper instead of styrafoam! Hopefully the paper cups are made from recycled paper products too!” @gayzdoitbetter gloated.

“You guys ROCK!” @Loraxpro wrote, followed by hashtags “ecofriendly” and “coffee.”

“Does this mean I can’t get a Styrofoam cup with my iced coffees anymore? Because, honestly, that’s more important,” @ikediggity asked.

“I’ll never buy your coffee again. Styrofoam or nothing!” @kryznic exclaimed.

Perhaps he can just make his coffee at home with one of the healthiest (and unhealthiest) creamers.