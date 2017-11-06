Dunkin' Donuts® Coffee at Home Announced Newest Bakery Series® Flavor

Dulce De Leche Cookie Voted by Dunkin' fans as their "Flavorite"

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dunkin' Donuts® Coffee at Home announced Dulce De Leche Cookie flavored coffee as the newest addition to the Dunkin' Donuts Bakery Series® coffee lineup. Determined by the "Vote for Your Flavorite" promotion which kicked off in late August, the brand invited fans to receive samples of each new flavor, vote for their "flavorite" and register for an opportunity to win $5,000 or a year's worth of Dunkin' Donuts Bakery Series coffee. The three flavors fans had the opportunity to sample and vote on were:

Blueberry Pancake: a delicious spin on a breakfast classic

Dulce De Leche Cookie: a creamy, rich and smooth caramel flavor

Coconut Caramel: a flavor where tropical taste meets silky sweetness

"Dulce De Leche Cookie flavored coffee is the perfect addition to our Dunkin' Donuts Bakery Series lineup and we couldn't be happier that it was selected by our fans," said Maribeth Burns, Vice President, Corporate Communications, The J.M. Smucker Company. "This promotion is part of our ongoing commitment to innovate and identify ways that we can continue to deliver a variety of formats, blends, and flavors of coffee that can be enjoyed easily at home."

Dunkin' Donuts Bakery Series coffee is available at your local grocer for a suggested retail price of $9.99. Dulce De Leche Cookie flavored coffee joins other delicious Bakery Series varieties, including Caramel Coffee Cake Flavored Coffee, Chocolate Glazed Donut Flavored Coffee, Cinnamon Coffee Roll Flavored Coffee, and Vanilla Cupcake Flavored Coffee. Made with the Bakery Flavor Dunked In®, only Dunkin' Donuts gives coffee fans so many bakery shop flavors to enjoy at home.

For more information, visit DunkinatHome.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Company

For 120 years, The J.M. Smucker Company has been committed to offering consumers quality products that bring families together to share memorable meals and moments. Today, Smucker is a leading marketer and manufacturer of consumer food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. In consumer foods and beverages, its brands include Smucker's®, Folgers®, Jif®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Crisco®, Pillsbury®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Hungry Jack®, Café Bustelo®, Martha White®, truRoots®, Sahale Snacks®, Robin Hood®, and Bick's®. In pet food and pet snacks, its brands include Meow Mix®, Milk-Bone®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, Natural Balance®, and 9Lives®. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth, and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about the Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which are used under license: Pillsbury® is a trademark of The Pillsbury Company, LLC and Dunkin' Donuts® is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder LLC.

Dunkin' Donuts® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Company for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. This information does not pertain to Dunkin' Donuts® coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin' Donuts® restaurants.

