Dunkin' Donuts
'Shot in the Dark' Is Dunkin' Donuts First-Ever Coffee in a Can

The new drink comes in three classic flavors

Two years ago, Dunkin’ Donuts introduced bottled coffee beverages. Now, the brand is releasing its first-ever java by the can. “Shot in the Dark” combines espresso and coffee with a touch of cream and sugar. It currently comes in three flavors — caramel, mocha, and vanilla — which are all served in a slim 8.1-ounce can. Each Shot in the Dark is 80 calories and costs $2.49.

“Our fans have loved our ready-to-drink iced coffees as a great way to power through their day with Dunkin’ anytime and anywhere,” Dunkin’ Donuts vice president for retail business development Brian Gilbert said in a release. “Now, for the coffee-loving consumers who want something a little bolder than a traditional cup of coffee, but not as strong as a shot of espresso, our Shot in the Dark creates an exciting and energizing new option when on-the-go.”

In anticipation of autumn, Dunkin’ Donuts also recently began serving its annual pumpkin lineup. The brand’s pumpkin spice bottled iced coffee, K-Cup pods, pumpkin-flavored lattes, cappuccinos, cold brew, iced coffee, and hot coffee, muffins, doughnuts, and Munchkin doughnut holes are available now in outposts nationwide. These items came long before the official start of fall, but we aren’t surprised because so did all of these pumpkin spice products you can buy right now.

