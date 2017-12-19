Dunkin' Donuts to Offer Beer on the Darkest Day of the Year

Hold the cream and sugar — Dunkin’ Donuts is brewing something a little stronger than coffee for the darkest day of the year. In partnership with Wormtown Brewery, the brand will launch a boozy beverage called DDark Roasted Brew — a creamy coffee-flavored stout made with the chain’s dark roast beans. The release is timed with this year’s winter solstice at 11:28 a.m. on December 21.

"This decadent stout-style beer features full-roasted coffee flavor reminiscent of freshly-ground beans with a creamy mouthfeel," the companies said in a joint press release.

But here’s the catch: You won’t find the stout on tap beside bagels and lattes at your local Dunkin’ Donuts. It will only be offered to thirsty New Englanders at Wormtown Brewery’s tap room in Worcester, Massachusetts. On the plus side, those who do make it will receive complimentary doughnut pairings! Additionally, both Dunkin’ Donuts and Wormtown Brewery plan to donate $11,500 to the Worcester Food Bank in celebration of their coffee brew.

