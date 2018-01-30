Dunkin' Donuts Announces $2 Classic Breakfast Sandwich Offer with Beverage Purchase in Metro New York for Limited Time

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Donuts is making it even easier to enjoy breakfast all day and save money on the brand's lineup of delicious Classic Breakfast Sandwiches. For a limited time, Dunkin' Donuts is offering its Metro New York-area guests any one Classic Breakfast Sandwich for $2 with the purchase of a beverage*.

Guests can enjoy one of their favorite Classic Breakfast Sandwiches, including Bacon Egg & Cheese, Sausage Egg & Cheese and Ham Egg & Cheese for only $2 when paired with any one of Dunkin's delicious beverages. The offer also includes the Turkey Sausage and Veggie Egg White Breakfast Sandwiches for those looking for healthier choices. As the number one retailer of hot regular, flavored, decaf and iced coffee there are unlimited ways for Metro New York-area guests to enjoy a Classic Breakfast Sandwich of their choice for $2 with the purchase of any beverage all day, every day for a limited time.

"All day breakfast is one of the many reasons people love Dunkin' Donuts, and we're committed to giving our guests in the Metro New York area even more ways to enjoy their favorite Breakfast Sandwiches with this offer," said Cathy Chavenet, Field Marketing Director, Metro New York. "We know our guests are looking for options that fit into their busy lifestyle, so we're happy to make it even easier to enjoy breakfast all day long with Classic Breakfast Sandwiches for $2 with the purchase of their favorite beverage."

Dunkin' Donuts is the go-to destination for those on-the-go guests who want a quick bite, meal or breakfast any time of day. Metro New York-area guests have the option to enjoy this limited time deal on Classic Breakfast Sandwiches with any beverage purchase through On-The-Go Mobile Ordering on the Dunkin' App through DD Perks®, allowing guests to order ahead and skip the wait at Dunkin'. To join DD Perks free of charge, guests can download the Dunkin' App or visit www.DDPerks.com.

*$2 Breakfast Sandwich offer includes Bacon Egg & Cheese, Sausage Egg & Cheese, Ham Egg & Cheese, Egg & Cheese, Turkey Sausage and Veggie Egg White. Offer excludes Sweet Black Pepper Bacon, Double Sausage & Wake-Up Wraps. Plus Applicable Taxes. Limited time offer. Limit one sandwich per beverage purchase.

Participating restaurants include those in the following counties:

New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

Connecticut: Fairfield

Not valid outside of these areas or in Stadiums, Airports, Colleges, Universities, or Speedway locations.

