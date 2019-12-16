Dunkin' Brings Back Beloved Girl Scout Cookie(TM) Inspired Coffee Flavors: Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints®

Girls will flex entrepreneurship skills by running Girl Scout Cookie booths at select Dunkin' restaurants across the country

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' is ringing in the New Year with the return of two popular coffee flavors inspired by iconic Girl Scout Cookies. Since 2018, Dunkin' has featured Girl Scout Cookie inspired coffees on its menu for limited time promotions in celebration of Girl Scout Cookie season, which kicks off nationally in January.

Under a licensing agreement with GSUSA, Dunkin' will bring back Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints® inspired coffee flavors. The delicious duo of flavors will be available January 1 through the beginning of spring 2020 at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

The Thin Mints coffee flavor features the classic cookie's combination of cool mint and decadent chocolate, while the Coconut Caramel coffee flavor features toasted coconut and creamy caramel. Guests can enjoy the Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints coffee flavors as part of the brand's handcrafted espresso experience, with state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile. Both are also available in Dunkin's full lineup of hot and iced coffee, Cold Brew, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

To help support local Girl Scout troops and encourage the next generation of female entrepreneurs and business leaders, Dunkin' franchisees will once again welcome Girl Scouts participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program® to select Dunkin' locations across the country to sell their signature Girl Scout Cookies. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org for more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including when and where Girl Scouts in your area will be selling cookies.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. And, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming.

"Girl Scout Cookie season is as welcomed and anticipated as the ball dropping on New Year's Eve, and we're thrilled to celebrate by bringing two smile-eliciting Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors back to guests' coffees in 2020," said Patty Healy, Dunkin's Senior Director of Integrated Marketing. "We are proud to support Girl Scouts of the USA's mission to build the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders, as it's the leadership and entrepreneurialism of small business owners that has fueled the success of our own brand, too. We are especially proud that our franchisees are committed to fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of the Girl Scouts by welcoming local troops to sell cookies at their restaurants," Healy added.

"We are grateful to Dunkin' for sharing our signature flavors with a larger audience and opening their doors to Girl Scout entrepreneurs again this cookie season," said Barry Horowitz, GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer. "Each cookie purchase is an investment in girl leaders of today and the future, and girls learn imperative entrepreneurship skills through each sale. Dunkin' is making it possible for more girls to have fun and impactful experiences through the Girl Scout Cookie Program."

Dunkin' is serving the coffee flavors under a license from Girl Scouts of the USA. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org for more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including when and where Girl Scouts in your area will be selling cookies.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

