Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results and Host 2018 Investor & Analyst Day

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of two of the world's most recognized brands, Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, with a conference call to follow at 8:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number is (866) 393-1607 or (914) 495-8556, conference number 1769679. Dunkin' Brands will also simultaneously broadcast the conference call live over the Internet at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com. A replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com.

In addition, the Company will host its 2018 Investor & Analyst Day on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Attendance at the event is by invitation only; however a live video webcast of the conference including slide presentations will be accessible via the Company's website at: http://investor.dunkinbrands.com under "Events & Presentations". The conference is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM Eastern Time and will continue until approximately 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

A replay of the webcast, along with slide presentations, will remain accessible on the Company's website through March 9, 2018.

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 20,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the third quarter 2017, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included more than 12,400 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and more than 7,900 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-brands-group-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2017-results-and-host-2018-investor--analyst-day-300586579.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.