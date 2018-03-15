Dunkin' Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions

CANTON, Mass., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, today announced the promotion of three executives to vice president roles. The promotions include Brian Gilbert to Vice President, Retail Business Development; Frank Barone to Vice President, Financial Management & Business Analytics; and Mathias Piercy, to Regional Vice President, South Central.

"I am delighted to announce the promotions of three talented members of the Dunkin' Donuts team. Brian, Frank and Mathias have made significant contributions to our success and bring a wealth of experience to their new roles. With their passion for results, deep understanding of our business, and leadership capabilities, I am confident they will help us continue to capitalize on the growth potential of both the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands," said Dave Hoffmann, President, Dunkin' Donuts U.S.

Brian Gilbert will be responsible for growing the company's global consumer packaged goods business and channel partnerships for both Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, which includes driving strategic partnerships with The Coca-Cola Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Keurig Green Mountain, JetBlue Airways Corporation, Amtrak and other retailers. Mr. Gilbert has been with Dunkin' Brands for 14 years, during which time he and his team have successfully developed and launched several key products and programs, including Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup® Pods, Dunkin' Donuts ready-to-drink iced coffee beverages and the Dunkin' Donuts-Amtrak partnership.

Mr. Gilbert has 30 years of experience helping prominent consumer brands grow through retail. His background includes management positions with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., Quaker Oats Company's Gatorade Division and Pepsi-Cola Company.

Frank Barone will be responsible for providing tactical and strategic direction to the business analysis finance function across both brands. In his new role, he will lead the Business Analytics teams for both Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins U.S., focusing on sales forecasting and reporting, promotional and test analytics, demand planning and management of marketing spend. He will work closely with Marketing, Operations, Supply Chain and key franchisee advisory bodies to ensure alignment on processes and procedures to manage all aspects of product demand. Mr. Barone and his team will assume additional responsibility for brand and loyalty customer level analytics and reporting.

Mr. Barone joined Dunkin' Brands in 2001 and prior to his promotion served as Senior Director, Business Analytics, where he was responsible for the management of Dunkin' Donuts U.S. Advertising Fund, Dunkin' Donuts Demand Planning function and Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins Business Analytics. Prior to Dunkin' Brands, Mr. Barone served as Financial Analyst for Northrop Grumman Corp. / DOD Consultants, LLC, and as Business Analyst for Public Consulting Group.

Mathias Piercy will lead operations and development for Dunkin' Donuts' South Central region. Mr. Piercy has 25 years of quick service restaurant experience beginning with his first job as a shift manager in high school. He has been with Dunkin' Brands for 10 years, first serving as an Operations Manager and Business Development Manager, and then Operations Director for Mid-Atlantic in 2014. Most recently, he supported operations for all U.S. combo restaurants as Combo Operations Director where he played a critical role in the development and implementation of the Baskin-Robbins brand strategy, while also serving as the operations lead for Dunkin' Donuts' NextGen restaurant design, which is an important part of the brand's multi-year Blueprint for Growth plan. Prior to Dunkin' Brands, Mr. Piercy held various management and operations positions with other franchise networks, including Taco Bell and KFC.

About Dunkin' Brands

With more than 20,500 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the fourth quarter 2017, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included more than 12,500 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and nearly 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

Media Contact

Michelle King

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-5200

press@dunkinbrands.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-brands-announces-three-new-executive-promotions-300614130.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.