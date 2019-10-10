Dunkin' Brands Announces Francisco "Pancho" Gonzalez As New Regional Vice President, Latin America & Caribbean

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, today announced the addition of Pancho Gonzalez as the new Regional Vice President, Latin America & Caribbean. In this role, Mr. Gonzalez will assume responsibility for both brands throughout the region. He will report to Rick Colón, Dunkin' Brands' Senior Vice President of Operations and Development.

With more than 25 years at McDonald's, Mr. Gonzalez brings extensive QSR experience to Dunkin' Brands, including service as both a franchisee and corporate executive. Early in his career he spent eight years as a successful multi-unit franchisee for McDonald's in Mexico, earning the role of president of the Mexican Co-op and later leading the country for the brand as Managing Director. Transitioning to McDonald's Corporation, Gonzalez served in several executive positions, including Vice President of Operations for McDonald's Mexico; Senior Vice President of Operations, with responsibility for the six countries of the Central America Region; and Managing Director for McDonald's Mexico.

Mr. Gonzalez also held numerous leadership positions for McDonald's within the U.S., including Vice President of Operations and Franchising for the Greater Chicago Region and Vice President and General Manager of the Michigan Region. He most recently served as Vice President and General Manager for the Houston Region.

A graduate of Seneca College in Toronto, Canada, Mr. Gonzalez has also earned leadership certifications in Finance and Executive Management through the "Instituto Tecnólogico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey" (ITESM), Strategic Planning at University of Chicago (GSB), and Brand Mastery by Kellogg School of Management. He is currently a Board Member and Executive Committee Member at the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

According to Rick Colón, "Latin America and the Caribbean represent key international markets for both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. We are thrilled to add Pancho's deep industry experience in these territories to help lead our continued growth and success within the region."

