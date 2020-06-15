Dunkin' and Uber Eats Introduce Two Limited-Time Offers This June

Dunkin' delivery with Uber Eats will be available at up to 5,000 restaurants nationwide by the end of June

CANTON, Mass., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer almost here, more Americans can now enjoy Dunkin' from the comfort of their homes. Dunkin' today announced that it's expanding its relationship with Uber Eats to 1,000 additional restaurants across the country this month after seeing success with the service that launched in May. With this expansion, there will be up to 5,000 total Dunkin' locations nationwide offering delivery through Uber Eats by the end of June, giving more guests the chance to have their favorite Dunkin' menu items delivered directly to their doorstep.

To celebrate the start of summer and this expansion, Uber Eats is offering a special buy one, get one free offer on small Dunkin' Iced Coffees now through June 21*, helping fans stay cool and fueled for the longest days of the year. Plus, guests can also take advantage of a $0 delivery fee on Dunkin' orders of $10 or more through Uber Eats beginning June 24, while supplies last.**

Dunkin' and Uber Eats launched their relationship this past May with more Americans relying on restaurant delivery. To place an order, customers can simply go to UberEats.com or download the Uber Eats mobile app, select their nearest Dunkin' location, choose their food and beverages, customize them just the way they like, and then checkout. Guests can also track their order as it's prepared, picked up, and delivered by their Uber delivery person, who will leave the items at their door for a no contact experience.

"We're are very encouraged by early results of our collaboration with Uber Eats since launching last month, and are excited to quickly expand our delivery footprint," said Brandy Blackwell, Director of New Business, Delivery & Catering, for Dunkin' U.S. "We're constantly looking for more convenient delivery options and offers so our customers can continue running on Dunkin'."

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants across the country remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*See the Uber Eats app for details and availability. 1 redemption per user per location.

**See the Uber Eats app for details and availability. Order min before taxes and other fees.

