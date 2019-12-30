Drizly Partners With Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus To Bring Alcohol Delivery To 14 More Louisiana Parishes

Move follows Lafayette's City-Parish Council's approval of alcohol delivery, just in time for ringing in the new year

BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, the nation's first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced a partnership with Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus, one of Louisiana's leading liquor retailers. The partnership will bring convenient delivery of beer, wine and liquor in under 60 minutes to approximately 1.4 million consumers of legal drinking age, across 14 Louisiana parishes for the first time. Drizly brings adults of legal drinking age the widest selection of beer, wine and spirits, with full price transparency.

"We pride ourselves on bringing smiles to our customers' faces, and Drizly gives us the means to do exactly that in the comfort of peoples' homes, or wherever they may be," said Cody Gielen, CEO of Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus. "The ability to offer the convenience of alcohol delivery in under 60 minutes and the power to shop our entire selection right from their laptop or phone comes at the perfect time to start the New Year."

Drizly's partnership with Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus will add 19 stores to the platform, including two locations in Lafayette, following the recent passage of legislation allowing alcohol delivery in the parish for the first time. In total, three Shop Rite locations and 16 Tobacco Plus locations will be available on Drizly by mid-January.

"Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus sets the pace for adult beverage retail in Louisiana, and we're honored to be their partner," said Blaine Grinna, Director of Retailer Development at Drizly. "They put customer service first, so adding the convenience of Drizly-powered home delivery and shopping with just a few clicks is a natural next step."

Local consumers of legal drinking age can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ), to get beer, wine and spirits delivered in under 60 minutes. In addition to a wide variety of adult beverages, Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus's wide range of popular soft drinks, juices, mixers and gifts, will also be available on the Drizly platform, to meet every consumer's beverage needs.

Retailers that are interested in learning more about growing their business with on-demand alcohol delivery on Drizly's e-commerce platform can find more information at joindrizly.com.

About Drizly

Drizly is the nation's largest online alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised over $67 million to date.

About Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus

Shop Rite / Tobacco Plus were created by our founder John Dan Gielen and has been servicing communities in Louisiana for over 50 years. We are family owned and pride ourselves in having a management team with diverse backgrounds who share a passion for serving our neighbors. Our goal is simple: making sure that every customer leaves with a smile on their face. As a company, we look forward to providing you with cost competitive fuel, food, snacks, and more! Stop by and see for yourself why Shop Rite / Tobacco Plus is the preferred Louisiana convenience provider.

